All-Area girls basketball: Cyclones' McCombs, Hyonkeu headline first team

After a season unlike any other in program history, the Eastern View girls basketball team garnered even more recognition when the Free Lance-Star announced its All-Area team Friday.

The Cyclones’ Mike McCombs was named coach of the year, while Ange Hyonkeu made the first team.

McCombs led Eastern View to a 20-3 record, the Battlefield District tournament championship, the Region 4B title and a berth in the Class 4 state tournament.

The regional championship was the first in program history.

“Getting that first regional championship is something I’ll never forget,” McCombs said. “We’ve won district championships and been to state tournaments, and those things are very special. But to finally be able to hang a regional banner on the wall after coming up short in the title game four times before was very satisfying.”

Hyonkeu was a big reason for the Cyclones’ success. The freshman guard averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per contest, including a 24-point outing in Eastern View’s 53-50 victory over Powhatan in the regional championship game on Feb. 28.

“She didn’t play like a freshman,” McCombs said of Hyonkeu. “She’s our best shooter, and she wasn’t shy about taking her shots in the biggest moments.”

Three other Cyclones received All-Area honors as well.

Senior point guard Trinity Washington was named to the second team after posting seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals per game.

Washington’s biggest moment came in Eastern View’s 52-44 win over perennial state power Monacan in the regional semifinals on Feb. 25. That night, she tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

“I can’t overstate how important Trinity was to our ballclub,” McCombs said. “She had a hand in literally everything we did at both ends of the floor. She was a facilitator on offense who got all her teammates involved and had the ability to score when we needed her to. Defensively, she set the example for everyone else with her effort and energy.”

The Cyclones’ McKenna Warren made the third team. The senior forward finished her career by averaging a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds per contest.

“McKenna was the most overlooked player on our team,” McCombs said. “She played varsity all four years of her high school career, and she steadily improved as time went on. What she did for us--scoring tough baskets inside, grabbing rebounds and playing hard-nosed defense--was absolutely invaluable.”

Junior Destiny Washington received honorable mention after averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game.

Culpeper’s Autumn Fairfax was named to the second team following a junior campaign where she averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per contest.

“Our offense ran through her and she was our anchor on defense,” Blue Devils head coach Tony Majors said. “She’s a matchup nightmare who demands a double team more often than not.”

The full All-Area team is listed below.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

M’LAYA AINSWORTH, Massaponax

The senior averaged 19 points and four rebounds per game for the Commonwealth District champs despite sitting out the fourth quarter of most games.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE McCOMBS, Eastern View

The veteran coach led the Cyclones to a 20–3 record, the Battlefield District tournament title and their first regional championship.

FIRST TEAM

TAKEIRA RAMEY, Massaponax

The sophomore point guard averaged 15 points, six assists and five steals in leading the Panthers to their second straight district title.

ANGE HYONKEU, Eastern View

The freshman guard led the Cyclones in scoring at 16 points per game and added seven rebounds per contest.

KIYAH LEWIS, Courtland

The Battlefield player of the year averaged 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks as a freshman.

SYLVIE JACKSON, Louisa

The Jefferson District player of the year averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

OLIVIA McGHEE, Louisa

Coveted by every Division I program, the junior contributed 14.2 points and nine rebounds per game for the Lions.

SECOND TEAM

Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper: Junior averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and was named first-team all-Region 3B.

Nia Henley, Riverbend: Commonwealth player of the year averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, five assists and 2.9 steals.

Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: Despite missing several games, she averaged over 20 points and scored 44 against Spotsylvania.

Taylor Thomas, FCS: The VCAC player of the year averaged 23 points and eight rebounds and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Trinity Washington, Eastern View: All-region point guard averaged seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

THIRD TEAM

Lakiya Butcher, Massaponax: Junior wing was a key role player for the Commonwealth District champions.

Olivia Hilliard, Courtland: Freshman averaged 10.1 points, 9.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Kendall Scott, Chancellor: Sophomore point guard was named first-team all-district, second-team all-region.

Cayla Thomas, North Stafford: Senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth, second-team all-region.

McKenna Warren, Eastern View: Averaged a double–double (10 points, 10 rebounds) for Region 4B champions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maniyah Alston, Riverbend

Kris Auguste, Colonial Forge

Janeah Bell, Courtland

Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge

Cora Bowler, Colonial Beach

Emion Byers, Louisa

Haylee Callahan, King George

Bailey Carter, Riverbend

Logan Conner, James Monroe

Kayanna Cloud, James Monroe

Cynari Davis, Colonial Forge

Briana Ellis, King George

Taleah Gaither, Mountain View

Naomi Glass, North Stafford

Morgan Griffis, Fredericksburg Christian

Genesis Houston, Stafford

Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian

Makyli Johnson, North Stafford

Maya Johnson, Chancellor

Leah Keyes, Brooke Point

Janiyaha Pickett, Caroline

Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian

Janie Smith, Louisa

Emma Stalteri, Mountain View

Cayla Thomas, North Stafford

Destiny Washington, Eastern View

Grace Whitenack, Courtland

Isabel Whitman, James Monroe

