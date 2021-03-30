All-Area girls basketball: Eastern View's Greene makes second team

Eastern View girls basketball standout Terese Greene was named second-team All-Area by the Free Lance-Star, the outlet announced Monday night.

Greene, a senior, averaged 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season for the Cyclones.

Two other Eastern View players received honorable mention: sophomore Khloe Bowles and junior McKenna Warren.

The entire team is listed below.

GIRLS

Player of the Year

OLIVIA McGHEE

Louisa

The 6-2 sophomore guard averaged 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the unbeaten Lions to the Class 4 state title.

First Team

ALIA CARMICHAEL

Stafford

The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists and shot 47 percent from 3-point range.

AIYANA ELLIS

King George