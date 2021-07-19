All-Area girls lacrosse: Culpeper's Moore makes Free Lance-Star's first team

After a sophomore season in which she scored 53 goals, Culpeper High’s Faith Moore has been named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area girls lacrosse team.

Moore tallied five goals or more in seven of the Blue Devils’ nine games, including a high of 10 in a 19-16 victory over Brentsville on May 10. She also led the squad in assists with 20.

Moore wasn’t the only Culpeper player recognized by the FLS, as teammates Ashtyn Pfeiff, Joy Ramsey and Maeghan Stockli all received honorable mention.

Pfeiff, a junior, was second on the team in both goals (23) and assists (4). She found the back of the net five times each in the win over Brentsville and an 18-7 triumph against Handley on May 6.

Ramsey, also a junior, scored 10 goals.

Moore, Pfeiff, Ramsey and Stockli helped guide the Blue Devils to a 6-3 record and a berth in the Region 4C semifinals.