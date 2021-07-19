 Skip to main content
All-Area girls lacrosse: Culpeper's Moore makes Free Lance-Star's first team
All-Area girls lacrosse: Culpeper's Moore makes Free Lance-Star's first team

After a sophomore season in which she scored 53 goals, Culpeper High’s Faith Moore has been named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area girls lacrosse team.

Moore tallied five goals or more in seven of the Blue Devils’ nine games, including a high of 10 in a 19-16 victory over Brentsville on May 10. She also led the squad in assists with 20.

Moore wasn’t the only Culpeper player recognized by the FLS, as teammates Ashtyn Pfeiff, Joy Ramsey and Maeghan Stockli all received honorable mention.

Pfeiff, a junior, was second on the team in both goals (23) and assists (4). She found the back of the net five times each in the win over Brentsville and an 18-7 triumph against Handley on May 6.

Ramsey, also a junior, scored 10 goals.

Moore, Pfeiff, Ramsey and Stockli helped guide the Blue Devils to a 6-3 record and a berth in the Region 4C semifinals.

“Nobody outside of our locker room thought Culpeper was going to be sitting in the second seed [in the region] in the middle of June,” Blue Devils head coach Joe Reser told the Star-Exponent last month. “These girls have bought into the program and we have created a solid foundation for success. We still have a lot to improve on, but we are already talking about the offseason and what we’re going to do to make this a state championship team. The future is bright and we’re really excited to get to work.”

Eastern View’s Avery Stanley, Miller Haught, Ani Page and Alanna Barrett earned honorable mention as well.

A senior, Stanley led the Cyclones with a team-high 42 goals and was second in assists with 12.

Haught, a sophomore, finished second on the squad in goals (33) and first in assists (14).

Page’s 17 goals put her third on the team, while Barrett recorded over 100 saves in goal. Both were seniors.

Like Culpeper, Eastern View (6-4) also advanced to the Region 4C semifinals.

“We had our ups and downs, but I’m proud of those girls for what they were able to accomplish this season,” Cyclones head coach Liz Schumacher said.

The complete list of All-Area selections follows:

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MARY ELLEN SCHUSTER Colonial Forge

The senior did a bit of everything for the state finalists: 28 goals, 23 assists, 26 draw controls, 57 ground balls, 23 caused turnovers.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NATE MEDIC Colonial Forge

Medic led the Eagles to a 14-2 record, the Region 6B title and their first appearance in the state championship game in school history.

GIRLS TEAM

ALEX BRITTON

Mountain View

The Wildcats’ junior defender is a three-year varsity starter who collected 15 ground balls this spring.

ELISSA BUSTAMANTE Stafford

After helping the Indians reach the state field hockey final, she ably transferred her defensive skill to the lacrosse field.

CELIE CONSTANTINE

James Monroe

Another two-sport athlete, the junior midfielder had four goals, four assists and 42 ground balls for the Yellow Jackets this spring.

HAVEN DOHERTY

Riverbend

The senior scored a team-high 25 goals for the Bears and added six assists and 12 ground balls.

MAGGIE HATTON

Colonial Forge

The senior team captain contributed 28 goals and a team-high 31 assists in the Eagles’ run to the state final.

AMY IGLESIAS–DUENAS North Stafford

Solid on defense, she was named all-Commonwealth District at goaltender.

ELENA JOHNSON Massaponax

The Panthers’ senior defender was an all-district pick who picked up 20 ground balls and forced 15 turnovers.

FAITH MOORE Culpeper

The sophomore midfielder scored a team-high 53 goals to lead the Blue Devils to the regional semifinals.

HANNAH NAVARRO Mountain View

The junior led the Wildcats with 42 goals and added 14 assists and 21 ground balls in the 2021 season.

GRACE PIETRO Massaponax

The senior midfielder was co-Commonwealth player of the year with 36 goals, 40 ground balls and 61 percent draw control.

EMMA STALTERI

Mountain View

The junior capped her third year as a starter with 24 goals and 24 assists. She’ll play at Division I Wofford.

BOYS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CHRISTIAN LEAP

Brooke Point

The senior amassed 117 points (64 goals, 53 assists) and power the Black–Hawks to a resurgent campaign and berth in the Region 5D championship

COACH OF THE YEAR

JACK MONAGHAN

Brooke Point

Monaghan led the Black–Hawks to their best season in years; Brooke Point started the season 4–0 and knocked off rival Mountain View en route to reaching the region finals.

BOYS TEAM

LUKE ELLIS North Stafford

The senior was named first time all-Commonwealth District at midfield.

DAVID FLATH Stafford

The senior was named first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.

SHANE HECHT Riverbend

The Bears’ senior goalie was a first-team all-Commonwealth District selection.

JACK HOOK Mountain View

The junior attack amassed 26 regular-season goals and 17 assists for the Commonwealth District champions.

AVERY HUDSON FCS

The junior midfielder led the Eagles in goals and earned VISAA all-state honors.

DANIEL MERIDA Colonial Forge

The junior led the rebuilding Eagles in scoring and earned a first-team all-Commonwealth nod.

GRANT MESSICK Riverbend

The junior midfielder earned first-team all-Commonwealth District honors for the Bears.

AUSTIN PETERSON

North Stafford

The senior was first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.

COLE PISER Colonial Forge

The senior was named first team all-Commonwealth District on defense.

JESSE RAMOS

Mountain View

The sophomore midfielder had 15 goals, 13 assists and collected 38 ground balls in the regular season.

GAVIN SCHWEITER

Brooke Point

The sophomore midfielder corralled a whopping 150 groundballs and won 63 percent of faceoffs he took.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge

J.P. Page, Brooke Point

Sam Wier, Colonial Forge

Jake Monaghan, Brooke Point

Nick Perkins, North Stafford

Alexander Riley, Colonial Forge

Garrett Talkington, Mountain View

Matt Harris, Brooke Point

Aiden Desmond, Colonial Forge

Chase Callan, Massaponax

Chris VanLiew, Mountain View

Thomas Dowd, Colonial Forge

Donavon Gonzalez, Mountain View

Logan Eastman, Riverbend

Eli Druiett, Mountain View

Breaden Rodgers, Mountain View

Ryan Miller, Colonial Forge

Evan Maliszewski, Riverbend

Caden Moraian, Mountain View

Derek Roseberry, Mountain View

Terry McGuire, North Stafford

Jack Schneider, FCS

Alex Aiken, FCS

Hunter Waite, FCS

GIRLS

Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe

Gabby Bartels, Mountain View

Ellen Chown, Colonial Forge

Keelan Crane, Colonial Forge

Ciarran Cubbage, James Monroe

Elizabeth Denecke, Massaponax

Jordan Fitzgerald, Massaponax

Gracie Mae Griffin, North Stafford

Ava Doherty, Riverbend

Fayth Julius, Brooke Point

Hannah Navarro, Mountain View

Faith Piser, Colonial Forge

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge

Avery Hartenstein, Colonial Forge

Janiya Rourk, Brooke Point

Ayla Jantz, Riverbend

Amber Bonds, North Stafford

Ava Treakle, Riverbend

Sydney Gouldman, Massaponax

Jaydia Rodgers, Colonial Forge

Skylar Trail, Colonial Forge

Sydney Ulmer, Stafford

Ava Windham, Mountain View

Rebeka James, Riverbend

Ashtyn Pfeiff, Culpeper

Maeghan Stockli, Culpeper

Joy Ramsey, Culpeper

Avery Stanley, Eastern View

Miller Haught, Eastern View

Ani Paige, Eastern View

Alanna Barrett, Eastern View

