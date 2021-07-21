All-Area tennis: Eastern View's Johnson, McCoy make Free Lance-Star's first teams

Eastern View’s boys and girls tennis teams each had one player named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area tennis team, which was announced Tuesday.
The Cyclones’ Bryce Johnson made the boys first team following a junior season where he advanced to the Region 4B semifinals in both singles and doubles play.
On the girls side, Miranda McCoy garnered first team honors. The sophomore finished as the regional runner-up in singles competition and made it to the semifinals in doubles play.
The full listing of honorees follows:
BOYS
COACH OF THE YEAR
RANDY GARR
Riverbend
In his final season at the helm, the veteran coach led a young squad to the Commonwealth District team championship
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JACK WEXLER
Riverbend
The heralded freshman didn’t drop a game to a Commonwealth District No. 1 singles opponent and reached the regional semifinals.
DONNIE BREWSTER
Massaponax
The Panthers’ senior was the district’s second-ranked singles player at 7-2 and advanced to the regional tournament.
CHASE CATULLO
Riverbend
The Bears’ other talented freshman went unbeaten against district rivals at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Wexler.
MICHAEL FOLEY
Brooke Point
The Black-Hawks’ junior earned a berth in the Region 5D semifinals in singles.
BRYCE JOHNSON
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ junior reached the Region 4B tournament semifinals in both singles and doubles.
MATTHEW LEONARD
Courtland
The senior went 9-0 in No. 1 regular-season singles matches (10-2 overall) and 8-1 in doubles.
GIRLS
COACH OF THE YEAR
JOHN SHINBERGER Massaponax
Shinberger led the Panthers’ girls to a 12-1 mark, a second straight Commonwealth District title and a spot in the Region 6B final.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KENDAL CHANG
Riverbend
Like Wexler, she made a splash as a freshman, going unbeaten until the Class 6 state semifinals and finishing with a 12-1 mark.
ABBY CINCO
Massaponax
The senior went 8-2, losing twice to Chang, and teamed with Brooke Hyldahl to win the district doubles championship.
MAYA JANI
Riverbend
She was 9-0 at No. 2 singles and joined Chang on an all-freshman doubles team that reached the Region 6B final.
EMMALEE LEMON
Stafford
The Indians’ top seed earned berths in the Region 5D semifinals in both singles and doubles.
MIRANDA McCOY
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ sophomore advanced to the Region 4B singles final and also reached the semifinals in doubles.
LAUREN WENTZEL
King George
The Foxes’ senior avenged a loss to Chancellor’s Rachel Margelos, the No. 3 seed, in the Region 4B singles tournament.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Nolan Brewster, Massaponax
Garrett Erickson, Courtland
William Hudson, Mountain View
Jacob Porzeinski, Colonial Forge
Bryce Putnay, Colonial Forge
David Ruiz Rivera, Courtland
Jake Stratton, Colonial Forge
Lucas Umberger, King George
GIRLS
Grace Burner, Massaponax
Kelsey Dupuy, James Monroe
Adele Granger, Courtland
Brooke Hyldahl, Massaponax
Rachel Marcus, Riverbend
Rachel Margelos, Chancellor
Bella McDermott, James Monroe
Miranda Parrish, Massaponax
Victoria Rios, Brooke Point
Sydney Selby, Stafford
Madison Shea, Courtland
Meredith Stapleton, Courtland