All-Area tennis: Eastern View's Johnson, McCoy make Free Lance-Star's first teams

Eastern View’s boys and girls tennis teams each had one player named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area tennis team, which was announced Tuesday.

The Cyclones’ Bryce Johnson made the boys first team following a junior season where he advanced to the Region 4B semifinals in both singles and doubles play.

On the girls side, Miranda McCoy garnered first team honors. The sophomore finished as the regional runner-up in singles competition and made it to the semifinals in doubles play.

The full listing of honorees follows:

BOYS

COACH OF THE YEAR

RANDY GARR

Riverbend

In his final season at the helm, the veteran coach led a young squad to the Commonwealth District team championship

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JACK WEXLER

Riverbend

The heralded freshman didn’t drop a game to a Commonwealth District No. 1 singles opponent and reached the regional semifinals.

DONNIE BREWSTER