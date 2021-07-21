 Skip to main content
All-Area tennis: Eastern View's Johnson, McCoy make Free Lance-Star's first teams
20210721_f_sp_aatennis_johnson.jpg

Eastern View’s Bryce Johnson

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Eastern View’s boys and girls tennis teams each had one player named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area tennis team, which was announced Tuesday.

The Cyclones’ Bryce Johnson made the boys first team following a junior season where he advanced to the Region 4B semifinals in both singles and doubles play.

On the girls side, Miranda McCoy garnered first team honors. The sophomore finished as the regional runner-up in singles competition and made it to the semifinals in doubles play.

The full listing of honorees follows:

BOYS

COACH OF THE YEAR

RANDY GARR

Riverbend

In his final season at the helm, the veteran coach led a young squad to the Commonwealth District team championship

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JACK WEXLER

Riverbend

The heralded freshman didn’t drop a game to a Commonwealth District No. 1 singles opponent and reached the regional semifinals.

DONNIE BREWSTER

Massaponax

The Panthers’ senior was the district’s second-ranked singles player at 7-2 and advanced to the regional tournament.

CHASE CATULLO

Riverbend

The Bears’ other talented freshman went unbeaten against district rivals at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Wexler.

MICHAEL FOLEY

Brooke Point

The Black-Hawks’ junior earned a berth in the Region 5D semifinals in singles.

BRYCE JOHNSON

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ junior reached the Region 4B tournament semifinals in both singles and doubles.

MATTHEW LEONARD

Courtland

The senior went 9-0 in No. 1 regular-season singles matches (10-2 overall) and 8-1 in doubles.

GIRLS

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOHN SHINBERGER Massaponax

Shinberger led the Panthers’ girls to a 12-1 mark, a second straight Commonwealth District title and a spot in the Region 6B final.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KENDAL CHANG

Riverbend

Like Wexler, she made a splash as a freshman, going unbeaten until the Class 6 state semifinals and finishing with a 12-1 mark.

ABBY CINCO

Massaponax

The senior went 8-2, losing twice to Chang, and teamed with Brooke Hyldahl to win the district doubles championship.

MAYA JANI

Riverbend

She was 9-0 at No. 2 singles and joined Chang on an all-freshman doubles team that reached the Region 6B final.

EMMALEE LEMON

Stafford

The Indians’ top seed earned berths in the Region 5D semifinals in both singles and doubles.

MIRANDA McCOY

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ sophomore advanced to the Region 4B singles final and also reached the semifinals in doubles.

LAUREN WENTZEL

King George

The Foxes’ senior avenged a loss to Chancellor’s Rachel Margelos, the No. 3 seed, in the Region 4B singles tournament.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Nolan Brewster, Massaponax

Garrett Erickson, Courtland

William Hudson, Mountain View

Jacob Porzeinski, Colonial Forge

Bryce Putnay, Colonial Forge

David Ruiz Rivera, Courtland

Jake Stratton, Colonial Forge

Lucas Umberger, King George

GIRLS

Grace Burner, Massaponax

Kelsey Dupuy, James Monroe

Adele Granger, Courtland

Brooke Hyldahl, Massaponax

Rachel Marcus, Riverbend

Rachel Margelos, Chancellor

Bella McDermott, James Monroe

Miranda Parrish, Massaponax

Victoria Rios, Brooke Point

Sydney Selby, Stafford

Madison Shea, Courtland

Meredith Stapleton, Courtland

Lydia Tillapaugh, Caroline

Mac Watkins, Courtland

