All-Area track and field: Cyclones' King earns first-team honors

Eastern View senior Ashton King was named first-team All-Area by the Free Lance-Star for his efforts during the winter track and field season.

Several other area athletes were recognized as well, including Culpeper’s Sydney Aggrey, Tripp Beaver, Jaiden Penn, Daquan Thompson, Jonah Woodward, Grace Damewood, Terese Breckley, Taylor Daniels and Chloe Fritz, who were all honorable mention. Eastern View’s Kelly Doherty and Kyla Gee made also made that list.

The full team is listed below:

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

ISAIAH BLOUNT

Caroline

The versatile senior placed third in the Class 4 state meet in both the 500 meters and shot put. He also posted the area’s best 55-meter hurdles time.

NICHOLAS EMMERT

Louisa

The junior was Class 4 state champion at 1,600 meters after winning that event and placing fourth in the 3,200 in the Region 4B meet.

BLAKE FAIRBANKS

Riverbend