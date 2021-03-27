 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Area track and field: Cyclones' King earns first-team honors
0 comments
top story

All-Area track and field: Cyclones' King earns first-team honors

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Winter All-Area (copy)

Eastern View’s Ashton King

 MIKE MORONES / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Eastern View senior Ashton King was named first-team All-Area by the Free Lance-Star for his efforts during the winter track and field season.

Several other area athletes were recognized as well, including Culpeper’s Sydney Aggrey, Tripp Beaver, Jaiden Penn, Daquan Thompson, Jonah Woodward, Grace Damewood, Terese Breckley, Taylor Daniels and Chloe Fritz, who were all honorable mention. Eastern View’s Kelly Doherty and Kyla Gee made also made that list.

The full team is listed below:

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

ISAIAH BLOUNT

Caroline

The versatile senior placed third in the Class 4 state meet in both the 500 meters and shot put. He also posted the area’s best 55-meter hurdles time.

NICHOLAS EMMERT

Louisa

The junior was Class 4 state champion at 1,600 meters after winning that event and placing fourth in the 3,200 in the Region 4B meet.

BLAKE FAIRBANKS

Riverbend

The junior was fourth in the Class 6 state meet at 3,200 meters after placing second in the event at the Region 6B championships.

CHRISTIAN JACKSON

Colonial Forge

The senior was Class 6 state runner-up in the 1,000 after winning the Region 6B title and anchored a third-place state 3,200 relay team.

ASHTON KING

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ senior sprinter placed third in the state at 55 and 300 meters. He was Region 4B runner-up in both events.

ZADOK LARYEA

Caroline

The senior was Class 4 state triple jump champion and was eighth in the long jump. He won regional titles in both jumps.

COLTON OCETNIK

Mountain View

He added a Class 5 state indoor pole vault title (14-0.25) to the outdoor crown he won in the spring of 2019.

AIDAN RYAN

James Monroe

Better known for football, the senior was Region 3B and state long jump champion. He also placed eighth in state at 55 meters.

JACKSON VOLLBRECHT

Courtland

Carrying on a family tradition, the senior won a state shot put title by nine feet after claiming a Region B crown by eight feet.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

GINNY BERINGER

James Monroe

The Richmond-bound senior earned two state champion medals, in the 500 meters (1:17.44) and on JM’s 4x400 first-place relay. She was also regional champ at 500.

AMBER ASKELSON

Brooke Point

She won the Class 5 state championship in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, a foot more than any of her competitors.

DEZMAJIA CARTER

Louisa

The junior placed second in the Class 4 state long jump and fourth in the triple jump. She won region titles in both and was second in the 55 dash.

EMILY CATLETT

Massaponax

The Panthers’ senior won Region 6B titles at 300 and 500 meters before placing third in the Class 6 state 500 final.

ALI DiCLEMENTE

Colonial Forge

The junior won Region 6B titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters, then placed third in the state at 1,600 and fourth at 3,200.

NAYOME SHIPP

Colonial Forge

The senior was Region 6B and Class 6 state high jump champion, clearing 5-4 at each meet.

REBEKAH SIMMONS

Mountain View

The Wildcats’ senior won the Region 5D title at 1,000 meters and placed sixth in the state meet in the event.

ALICIA WOOLFOLK

Louisa

The senior was Region 4B runner-up in the shot put and placed fifth in the Class 4 state meet, with the area’s best distance (35-8).

SHAMUS GORDON

James Monroe

Without great depth, his Yellow Jackets brought home three state championships from the Class 3 meet: Ryan in the long jump, Beringer in the 500 and the girls’ relay.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Sydney Aggrey, Culpeper

Liam Andros, Brooke Point

Logan Andros, Brooke Point

Reginal Annor, Mountain View

Aaron Applegate, Riverbend

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Arner, Colonial Forge

Tyler Barham Stafford

Donald Beaver, Culpeper

Aidan Billings, Mountain View

Alexander Blair, Chancellor

Jaden Brinson, Colonial Forge

Lucas Cash, Louisa

Jon Collins, Spotsylvania

Jackson Gandy, Riverbend

Ronald Gaymon, Stafford

Jaheem Green, North Stafford

Layanna Haynes, Caroline

Lowell Johnson, Louisa

Noah LeCain, North Stafford

Nigel Martinez, North Stafford

Emilio Mas, Brooke Point

Jaiden Penn, Culpeper

Jacob Petska, Mountain View

Justin Polcha, Stafford

Ben Putka, Stafford

Elias Richardson, Mountain View

Thomas Sepulveda, Stafford

Craig Swain, Mountain View

Christopher Taylor, North Stafford

Dequan Thompson, Culpeper

Justin Watson, Mountain View

Joshua Webb, North Stafford

Ian Wilson, Colonial Forge

Jonah Woodward Culpeper

Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford

GIRLS

Tatia Battiste, James Monroe

Teresa Breckley, Culpeper

Ariana Colson, Orange

Katherine Craig, North Stafford

Grace Damewood, Culpeper

Taylor Daniels, Culpeper

Yasmin Deane, James Monroe

Kelly Doherty, Eastern View

LaToya Downing, North Stafford

Kayla Dunbar, Mountain View

Skylar Duffy, Stafford

Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline

Kennedy Flynn, James Monroe

Chloe Fritz, Culpeper

Lola Garvie, Massaponax

Kyla Gee, Eastern View

Julianne LaRose, Eastern View

Kayla Loescher, Colonial Forge

Briana London, Courtland

Madelyn Miller, Chancellor

Isabella Marulli, Chancellor

Kimberly Navarete Guerrero, Culpeper

Casandra Opoku-Mensah, Mountain View

Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge

Karrington Owens, Mountain View

Laura Peterson. Mountain View

Maddox Pleasants, Louisa

Samantha Potts, Riverbend

Brooklyn Simmons, Colonial Forge

Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge

Alyssa Tonetti, King George

Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge

Laneesa Whitaker, North Stafford

Ayanna Woods, North Stafford

Emma Wunderly, Mountain View

Sidney Wynn, James Monroe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News