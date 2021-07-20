All-Area track: Eastern View's Ashton King makes Free Lance-Star's first team

Eastern View’s Ashton King proved he was one of the best sprinters in the state at June’s Class 4 state track meet, posting runner-up finishes in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and running a leg for the Cyclones’ boys 4x100 relay team that came in third.
For his efforts, King has been named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area track first team.
King, a senior, was also a first-team selection by the FLS during the winter track season.
Two members of Eastern View’s girls team—Gauri Airi and Kyle Gee—received honorable mention.
Gee, a junior, posted a ninth-place finish in the discus throw at the state competition.
Culpeper High’s boys squad had three honorable mention performers in seniors Tripp Beaver, Jaiden Penn and Jonah Woodward.
Beaver came in third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump at the Class 4 state meet.
Another senior, Grace Damewood, was the only member of the Blue Devils’ girls team to earn honorable mention after finishing seventh in the long jump at the state competition.
The full list of boys and girls honorees follows:
COACH OF THE YEAR
SHANNON CRABTREE
Courtland
His boys’ team won runner-up trophies in the Region 4B and Class 4 state meet. He also coached a state champion female hurdler in Briana London.
BOYS TEAM
CO-ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
JACKSON VOLLBRECHT
Courtland
Unbeaten all season, the senior easily won Class 4 state titles in the shot put and discus. His best discus throw (183-11) ranks in the top 15 in state history.
SEAN WRAY
Courtland
The Howard-bound senior swept the Class 4 state titles in the long jump, triple jump and 110 hurdles and also placed third in the 300 hurdles.
FIRST TEAM
ISAIAH BLOUNT
Caroline
The versatile senior placed fourth in the Class 4 state discus, seventh in the shot and 15th in the triple jump. He also ranked among the area’s best hurdlers.
JON COLLINS
Spotsylvania
Following in the footsteps of former Knight Limiah Coleman, the junior won Region 4B and Class 4 state titles in the high jump, clearing 6-2 at each meet.
NICHOLAS EMMERT
Louisa
The junior finished third in the 1,600-meter run at the Region 4B and Class 4 state meets and posted the area’s best time for the season (4:22.26).
ASHTON KING
Eastern View
The senior was Class 4 state runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the Cyclones to a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
SHAUN HARRIS
Colonial Forge
The junior anchored the Eagles’ state champion 4x100 relay after placing sixth in the 200 meters and 11th in the 100 at the Class 6 meet.
CHRISTIAN JACKSON
Colonial Forge
The senior was 6A state runner-up in the 800 meters in a photo finish after winning district and regional titles. He also had the area’s No. 2 400 time.
COLTON OCETNI
Mountain View
The senior cleared 13-6 to win his first career outdoor Class 5 pole vault title after claiming the past two indoor championships.
GIRLS
ATHLETE OF
THE YEAR
KENNEDY FLYN
James Monroe
The precocious freshman swept Class 3 state titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and led off the state champion 4x100 relay.
FIRST TEAM
EMILY CATLETT
Massaponax
The senior placed third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 200 at the Class 6 state meet after winning a regional title in the hurdles.
GABRIELLE FIGUEROA
North Stafford
The senior placed third in the Class 5 state championships in both the shot put (35-5.75) and discus (107-11).
KAYLA LOESCHER
Colonial Forge
The senior posted the area’s best times in the 1,600 (5:17.55) and 3,200 (11:33.97) and placed third in the 3,200 at the Region 6B meet.
KARRINGTON OWENS
Mountain View
After anchoring the Wildcats’ state champion 4x800 relay, the senior placed fifth individually at 800 meters, an event she won at the regional meet.
AALIYAH PYATT
Massaponax
In limited duty for the Panthers, the South Carolina-bound senior posted the area’s best times in the 200 (24.96) and 400 (54.03).
NAYOME SHIPP
Colonial Forge
The senior won the Region 6B high jump title at 5-5 and was declared state runner-up on the basis of more misses at 5-4.
PAITYN WALKER
Colonial Forge
Better known as a volleyball setter, the senior placed fifth in the 800 meters at the Class 6 state meet
AYANNA WOODS
North Stafford
Another fleet freshman, she won a regional title at 100 meters and placed fourth in the Class 5 state meet.
HONORABLE MENTION BOYS
Liam Andros, Brooke Point
Logan Andros, Brooke Point
Jake Applegate, Riverbend
Michael Arner, Colonial Forge
Jordan Barnett, Colonial Forge
Tripp Beaver, Culpeper
Aidan Billings, Mountain View
Vincent Bond, Mountain View
Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge
Micah Brown, North Stafford
Hezekiah Brown, North Stafford
Clifton Davis, North Stafford
Blake Fairbanks, Riverbend
Wesley Ford, Brooke Point
Ronald Gaymon, Stafford
Maurice Howard, Courtland
Josiah Hrcka, Courtland
Lowell Johnson, Louisa
Justin Jones, Colonial Forge
Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline
Gary Lane, King George
Zadok Laryea, Caroline
Noah LeCain, North Stafford
Jayson Lewis, North Stafford
Jason Lomax, Courtland
Bryson Long, Riverbend
Daniel Martino, Riverbend
Eric Mensah, Mountain View
Liam O’Gorman, Chancellor
Jaden Pearson, Mountain View
Jaiden Penn, Culpeper
Justin Polcha, Stafford
Elias Richardson, Mountain View
Michael Riley, Brooke Point
Jabes Roundtree, James Monroe
Aidan Ryan, James Monroe
Troy Spillman, King George
Craig Swain, Mountain View
Joshua Webb, North Stafford
Kwame Whittaker, Courtland
Branden Wood, Louisa
Jonah Woodward, Culpeper
Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford
Giovannia Zelaya, Brooke Point
GIRLS
Gauri Airi, Eastern View
Madelyn Anderson, Mountain View
Amber Askelson, Brooke Point
Mekaiyla Baker, Courtland
Tatia Battiste, James Monroe
Virginia Beringer, James Monroe
Diymond Brooks, Louisa
Dezmajia Carter, Louisa
Arianna Colson, Orange
Raichelle Cornelius, North Stafford
Grace Damewood, Culpeper
Yasmine Dean, James Monroe
Brianna Denson, James Monroe
Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge
Skylar Duffy, Stafford
Kyla Gee, Eastern View
Chloe Fritz, Louisa
Lola Garvie, Massaponax
Malye Hawes, Brooke Point
Neveah Heath, Colonial Forge
Sylvie Jackson, Louisa
Anijah James, King George
Iyannah Johnson, Brooke Point
Gracen King, Massaponax
Briana London, Courtland
Elizabeth Mensa, Mountain View
Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge
Samantha Potts, Riverbend
Brooklyn Simmons, Colonial Forge
Rebekah Simmons, Mountain View
Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge
Caroline Thomas, Massaponax
Alicia Woolfolk, Louisa
Emma Wunderly, Mountain View
Sydney Wynn, James Monroe