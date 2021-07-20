All-Area track: Eastern View's Ashton King makes Free Lance-Star's first team

Eastern View’s Ashton King proved he was one of the best sprinters in the state at June’s Class 4 state track meet, posting runner-up finishes in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and running a leg for the Cyclones’ boys 4x100 relay team that came in third.

For his efforts, King has been named to the Free Lance-Star’s All-Area track first team.

King, a senior, was also a first-team selection by the FLS during the winter track season.

Two members of Eastern View’s girls team—Gauri Airi and Kyle Gee—received honorable mention.

Gee, a junior, posted a ninth-place finish in the discus throw at the state competition.

Culpeper High’s boys squad had three honorable mention performers in seniors Tripp Beaver, Jaiden Penn and Jonah Woodward.

Beaver came in third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump at the Class 4 state meet.

Another senior, Grace Damewood, was the only member of the Blue Devils’ girls team to earn honorable mention after finishing seventh in the long jump at the state competition.

The full list of boys and girls honorees follows:

COACH OF THE YEAR