All-Area winter track: Emmert, Anderson set a brisk pace

Nicholas Emmert knows exactly where he fits in on the track.

The Louisa High School senior excelled in cross country in the fall to earn Free Lance-Star All-Area honors. He continued his success in the 1,000 meters and the 1,600 this past indoor season.

Eastern View junior Evelyn Anderson, however, can’t be pigeonholed. She competes in every running event from the 200 meters to the 3,200. She’s also a rarity in that she’s a capable distance runner and high and long jumper.

While Emmert used his refined techniques in the 1,000 and 1,600 to earn FLS male indoor track and field athlete of the year honors, Anderson’s versatility propelled her to the same recognition on the girls’ side.

Eastern View assistant coach Larry Kilby, who has worked with Anderson since she was a youth, described her as a “coach’s dream.”

“It’s her work ethic that makes her special,” Kilby said. “She sets her goals super high and we break them down into objectives and attack them one by one. She’s very diligent to her process.”

Anderson began her career at Orange High School as a freshman and didn’t compete as a sophomore.

She emerged on the scene in her first season at Eastern View by making a statement at the Battlefield District meet. She won the 1,000, the 1,600 and anchored the winning 1,600 relay unit. She also placed second in the high jump.

She dropped down to the 500 meters and won the Region 4B championship and earned all-region honors in the high jump. She then capped off the season with a second-place showing in the Class 4 state meet in the 500 with a time of 1:16.92.

“I was really amped up about that,” Anderson said of her showing at the state level. “I wasn’t doing the 500 a ton all season. I was mostly in the 1,000-ish range. So when I flexed down to the 500, I was hoping it would all come together and it did.”

It’s come together for Emmert, as well.

He won the Region 4B title in cross country and placed fifth in the state. He followed that up this past indoor season with a third-place finish in Class 4 in the 1,600 (4:16.23). He also won the region in the 1,600 and was fourth in the 1,000.

His memorable final high school season has earned him the opportunity to compete at George Mason University, where he recently decided to enroll.

Emmert said the state meet was the highlight of his indoor season.

“Even though I didn’t win, everything that I’ve worked for the last four years pretty much led up to that moment,” Emmert said. “The guys that I was racing helped me get the time that I needed to get.”

Emmert finished behind seniors Graham Mussmon of Loudoun Valley (4:13.26) and Trevor Mason of Patrick Henry-Ashland (4:14.32). With those two pushing him he was able to lower his own school record.

“If you’re racing alone it’s hard to keep your head in it mentally,” Emmert said. “But if you have people right in front of you or on the back of your feet, it doesn’t feel like anything. It just happens.”

Anderson and Emmert now hope to continue their success during the spring season.

Anderson said she used the indoor campaign as a springboard to show her what’s possible this outdoor season.

She’s already qualified for nationals in the 800 and is ranked second in the region in the long jump, an event that head coach Raymond Gee said she’s been “dabbling in.” She’s planning to compete in whatever running events that will help the team – with one exception.

Although she’s a capable 3,200 runner it’s not her favorite event.

“She’ll say ‘I’m willing to do whatever you need me to do, except that 3,200,” Gee said with a laugh. “She has such a wide range.”

