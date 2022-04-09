All-Area wrestling: Eastern View's Clatterbaugh, Sheads recognized after banner seasons

A pair of Eastern View wrestlers made the Free Lance-Star's All-Area team, which was announced earlier this week.

Freshman Brett Clatterbaugh was recognized following a season where he went a perfect 32-0 and won the Class 4 state championship in the 220-pound weight class.

Clatterbaugh made quick work of Sherando’s Aydan Willis in the title match at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Feb. 19, pinning him in just 1:26.

“It was a very proud moment to know that I had realized a dream of mine,” Clatterbaugh said after the match. “I’m proud to bring a state title back [to EVHS] for my coaches, teammates and ultimately my family, who have all pushed me day in and day out to achieve what they knew I could.

“My goal is to continue my undefeated streak and ultimately become Eastern View’s first four-time state champion,” he added.

The Cyclones' Cam Sheads joined Clatterbaugh on the All-Area team after going 17-1 and finishing second in the 132-pound division.

Four other Eastern View grapplers--Elijah Smoot, Kadin Smoot, Landon Spence and Brayden Walker--received honorable mention.

Elijah Smoot (120), Kadin Smoot (152) and Walker (285) all finished third in their respective weight classes, while Spence (170) came in sixth in his.

Culpeper's A.J. Marshall received honorable mention as well. The junior went 27-4 on the season and finished third in the 170-pound division at the Class 3 state championships at Salem Civic Center on Feb. 19.

The full All-Area team is listed below.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

CADELL LEE, Brooke Point

Precocious freshman dominated his in-state competition at 106 pounds, going unbeaten in the Commonwealth and pinning his way to an individual Class 5 crown. He garnered All-America honors at the prestigious Beast of the East tournament in December, placing fifth.

COACH OF THE YEAR

TRAVIS HARRIS, BROOKE POINT

One week after suffering a heart attack, he led the Black-Hawks to their sixth consecutive Class 5 team state championship.

FEMALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

AVA THOMAS, North Stafford

Senior won three matches against male peers at the Commonwealth District tournament, placing third at 126 pounds. She also captured a 127-pound crown at the unaffiliated girls state tournament.

BRETT CLATTERBAUGH, Eastern View

Freshman compiled an unblemished 32-0 record and pinned his way to a 220-pound Class 4 crown.

KYLE CSIKARI, Spotsylvania

Sophomore 138-pounder posted a 27-4 record, won Battlefield District and Region 4B titles and took second at Class 4 states.

QUINTARIUS FLOYD, Brooke Point

The old school senior went 29-2 and capped his career by triumphing in the 220-pound, Class 5 state finals.

T.J. HARRIS, Brooke Point

Senior went 13-1 and won every match by pin until suffering his lone defeat in the Class 5 state final.

CARSON MAIN, Riverbend

The sophomore went 36-3 and became Riverbend’s first-ever individual state champion, capturing a Class 5 title at 132 pounds.

REMUS MONTALVO, Brooke Point

Junior went 29-6, earning harrowing victories in the both regional and state finals at 182 pounds.

AUSTIN POLLARD, Brooke Point

Junior went undefeated, posting a 22-0 record and winning a Class 5 title at 126 pounds.

WAYLON ROGERS, Orange

Sophomore 106-pounder went 30-2 and placed second at Class 4 states.

NICHOLAS SANDERS, Mountain View

Sophomore won a Commonwealth District title at 106 pounds and was runner-up in both Region 5D and Class 5 tournaments

CAM SHEADS, Eastern View

Cyclones’ 132-pounder suffered just one defeat all season, which came in the Class 4 state final.

LENNON SOAPER, Riverbend

{span}Junior went 28-9, won district and regional titles and placed fourth at states. {/span}

ZACH TURNER, Riverbend

Junior 145-pounder went 34-4 and won district and region titles before placing third at Class 5 states.

CHASE VAN HOVEN, Brooke Point

Freshman compiled a 31-3 record, placing seventh at Beast of the East and capturing a 113-pound state title.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Asimacopoulos, Massaponax

Seth Ayo, Spotsylvania

Clay Bachman, Mountain View

Cory Bell, Mountain View

Eli Beltran, Mountain View

Isaac Castrejon, Mountain View

Mason Christopher, Spotsylvania

Jacob Garrant, King George

Jake Grasso, Riverbend

Owen Greslick, Louisa

Augustus Fleming, Brooke Point

Justin Jones, Orange

Stephen Mainz, Brooke Point

AJ Marshall, Culpeper

Kristian Molina-Ramos, Stafford

David Norris, King George

Matthew Parthenakis, Riverbend

Jacob Pressinger, Riverbend

Nathan Sander, Mountain View

Shane Shirley, Caroline

Elijah Smoot, Eastern View

Kadin Smoot, Eastern View

Landon Spence, Eastern View

Silas Teague, King George

Parker Trahan, Brooke Point

Malique Tunstall, Caroline

Ethan Turner, Orange

Brayden Walker, Eastern View

Robert Whelan, Mountain View

Jacob Wright, Riverbend

