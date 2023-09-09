Each week an athlete from each school will be chosen to earn the title “Athlete of the Week”. Athletes that go above and beyond on or off the field will have a chance to be selected for this award. This week, our athletes of the week are golfers, Matthew Amos and Jason Mills.

Matthew Amos

Amos is a sophomore golfer for the Culpeper Blue Devils. He has been on the team for two years, but has been playing the sport for over five years. So far this season, Amos has won four individual medals and has helped his team win five out of the six matches he has played in.

His coach, Troy Ralston, has enjoyed having Amos on the team and also loves that he excels in the classroom as well.

“He has been a pleasure to coach. He has a great attitude and takes advice well,” Ralston said. “He is an excellent student and enjoys any class that is business related.”

Ralston also said Amos has improved his game since last season.

“He is off to a great start this season,” Ralston said. “He has the best scoring average on the team and his scoring average is two strokes lower this year than last year. I look forward to having him for two more years. He definitely has the potential to play at the next level.”

Amos said his favorite part about playing golf is competing because golf is a very competitive sport. One of his favorite memories from playing is when he got to play alongside his brother, Nathan, last season.

In the winter you can also find Amos on the basketball court for the Blue Devils.

A fun fact about the sophomore not many people know is he enjoys hunting more than he enjoys sports.

Jason Mills

Mills is a senior on the Eastern View golf team. He has been competing for the Cyclones since his freshman year. Mills has not lost a district regular season match or district tournament while competing for Eastern View.

“That is an amazing stat because he has been the core piece to our success over the last four years,” head coach Patrick Thornhill said.

This season, Mills has been the top golfer in two of his district matches with scoring an average of 37 on nine holes.

Thornhill said Mills has improved his course management which allows him to stay out of trouble and shoot low scores.

Mills said one of his favorite parts about the sport is using his knowledge to help others improve their game.

“Jason inspires his teammates to work on their golf game,” Thornhill said. “He is a great teacher of the game as well.”

Mills also excels in the classroom as well as he has a 4.0 GPA.

One of his favorite memories about playing with the Cyclones is when he had to have a temporary coach at regionals after Thornhill popped the tire on the van.

Mills said playing golf is a big part of his family.

“Golf is a generational thing in my family,” he said. “Both my brothers playing in high school and one moved on to college to play.”