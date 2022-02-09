Battlefield District swimming: King George girls, Courtland boys rule the pool

Icy road conditions delayed the King George swim team’s arrival for Tuesday’s Battlefield District meet in Warrenton. Foxes senior Ciara Graves used the late start to preach against the dangers of leaving early.

Two years ago, King George’s run of six consecutive conference/district championships ended, due largely due to a disqualification when a relay swimmer was deemed to have committed a false start.

“I didn’t want what happened last time to happen again,” Graves said. “I remember saying to both my relays, make sure you’re doing everything right and by the book, but also fast.”

This time around, the Foxes’ timing was unimpeachable. Behind victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, King George reclaimed the title it had surrendered to Courtland back in January 2020. Due to COVID-19 constraints, there was no championship held last winter.

“They swam like they had a job to do today,” King George coach Connor Muncie said. “They swam with a little anger.”

Courtland’s boys also posted some mean times, but their path to a title relied a bit more on sheer depth. Cougars swimmers won just two individual events, but they placed early and often enough throughout the championships to edge runner-up King George, 424–363.

“We wanted to do well as a team, not just individually,” said senior Tristan Loesche, who won the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.11. “When you place in bulk… first and second isn’t going to get as many points as 3-4-5.”

The Cougars also fared well in relays, winning the 200 medley and 400 freestyle and finishing a close second (0.6 seconds behind King George) in the 200 freestyle.

James Monroe freshman Sami Sowers brought home a pair of individual titles in the girls’ 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. As a team, the Yellow Jackets finished third in both the boys’ and girls’ meets.

Chancellor’s Kyle Peck continued his breakout sophomore campaign by placing first in the boys 200 IM and 100 freestyle. His older brother Garrett recorded a win in the 200 freestyle.

Swimmers who have posted qualifying times advance to the Region 4B championships, which will be held Friday at Swim RVA in Richmond. Perennial state powerhouse Monacan figures to give both the Foxes and Cougars all they can handle.

“Monacan is a beast,” Muncie said, “but if we can sneak in and upset them, it won’t hurt my feelings.”