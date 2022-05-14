Battlefield District track: Culpeper girls, Courtland boys win titles

The Culpeper High School girls track and field team picked up a narrow victory in the Battlefield District championships Thursday evening at Caroline High.

The Blue Devils narrowly edged Courtland, 181-180.

Culpeper was able to stay close enough to Courtland in the 1,600 relay – the final event of the meet – to win the title.

The Cougars placed first and Culpeper was second.

The Blue Devils had a standout showing from Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero, who won the triple jump and the 200 meters and placed second in the long jump and fourth in the 100.

Thrower Theresa Breckley swept the shot put and discus for Culpeper. Isabella Hardaway won the 3,200, placed second in the pole vault and third in the 1,600.

Courtland left no doubt on the boys side.

The Cougars cruised to the title behind victories in the 400 and 1,600 relays. Kwame Whitaker (400), Josiah Hrcka (discus), Christian Reid (3,200), Christian Lewis (high jump) and Jamaal Lewis (110 hurdles) earned individual victories for Courtland.

Dequan Thompson had a stellar performance for Culpeper, winning the long jump and triple jump and placing third in the 200. James Monroe’s Bryan Dudley swept the 100 and 200.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Courtland 184.5; 2. King George 96; 3. Culpeper 88; 4. Spotsylvania 68; 5. James Monroe 62; 6. Chancellor 58; 7. Eastern View 49.5; 8. Caroline 46.

Long jump: 1. Dequan Thompson (Cu) 20-8.25; 2. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 20-6.25; 3. Jon Collins (Sp) 20-0.5; 4. Jaquan Johnson (Ch) 19-7; 5. Malachi Terrell (Cu) 19-2.5; 6. Steven Sutherland (Cu) 19-1.25; 7. Bryan Dudley (JM) 18-11.75; 8. Aaron Dabney (Ch) 18-10.5.

High jump: 1. Christian Lewis (Ct) 5-8; 2. Amaree Robinson (EV) 5-6; 3. (tie) Collins (Sp) 5-6 and Jalen Tolson (Sp) 5-6; 5 (tie). Lawrence LaSasso (Cu), Sutherland (Cu), Dabney (Ch) and Alexander Blair (Ch) 5-6.

Triple jump: 1. Thompson (Cu) 41-2 ¼; 2. Cameron Johnson (Ca) 37-8 ½; 3. Bobby Poole (KG) 37-0; 4. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 36-9 ½; 5. Seth Boyd (KG) 36-2; 6. Gavin Davis (Ca) 35-10; 7. Tolson (Sp) 35-1; 8. Andre Corum (Cu) 35-0.

Shot put: 1.Brayden Walker (EV) 44-0; 2. Monte McMorris (Sp) 43-6; 3. Josiah Hrcka (Ct) 42-3; 4. Brandon Walsh (Ct) 41-3; 5. Isaiah Lawson (JM) 40-9; 6. Christian Scott (JM) 40-1; 7. Terrell (Cu) 39-6; 8. Christian Hamm (JM) 38-8.

Discus: 1. Hrcka (Ct) 132-3; 2. Lawson (JM) 131-7; 3. Brycen Edwards (Ch) 131-4; 4. McMorris (Sp) 131-2; 5. Jack Frank (Ca) 126-2; 6. Antonio Harris (Sp) 125-9; 7. Hunter Kurtz (EV) 115-0; 8. Walsh (Ct) 114-7.

Pole vault: 1. Troy Spillman (KG) 10-0; 2. Sertonius Brown II (KG) 8-6; 3. Jaaziel Suyat (KG) 8-6; 4. Charles Niepraschk (KG) 8-0; 5. Braeden Anthony (Cu) 8-0; 6. Isaiah Johnson (Ct) 8-0.

100 meters: 1. Dudley (JM) 11.05; 2. Isaiah Reid (Ca) 11.09; 3. Justin Ford (Ct) 11.17; 4. Chanan Mathis (Ct) 11.19; 5. Brycen Edwards (Ch) 11.24; 6. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 11.56; 7. Sabastian Miranda (EV) 11.58; 8. Marquise Thornley (JM) 11.64.

200: 1. Dudley (JM) 22.49; 2. Mathis (Ct) 23.00; 3. Thompson (Cu) 23.92; 4. Logan Hays (Ct) 24.11; 5. Michael Blamo (Cu) 24.24; 6. Dashawn Clark (KG) 24.36; 7. Max Cole (Ct) 24.45; 8. Portius Willis (JM) 24.49.

400: 1. Whitaker (Ct) 51.38; 2. Francis Roberts (Ct) 51.83; 3. Mohammad Ahmed (Ct) 51.88; 4. Taylor Betanco (EV) 54.51; 5. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 51.82; 6. Coy Metzger (Cu) 56.43; 7. Seth Boyd (KG) 56.55; 8. Keilen Adams (Cu) 57.20.

800: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 2:00.56; 2. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 2:00.90; 3. Alexander Blair (Ch) 2:06.94; 4. Gavin McCraw (KG) 2:07.41; 5. Charles Aiken (Ct) 2:07.43; 6. Tyler Evans (Ch) 2:10.39; 7. (tie) Hunter Lutz (EV) and Gabe Lantz (Ct) 2:10.53.

1,600: 1. Dachos (KG) 4:51.25; 2. Lutz (EV) 4:57.40; 3. Brendan Nave (Ct) 5:00.74; 4. Caleb Smith (Cu) 5:08.23; 5. Sean Kenny (Ca) 5:15.74; 6. Scott Mendenhall (KG) 5:25.59; 7. Clay Waddy (Sp) 5:28.14; 8. Tyler Dietz (Ct) 5:28.91.

3,200: 1. Christian Reid (Ct) 10:10.74; 2. Jin Lee (Sp) 10:46.35; 3. Jack Greven (JM) 10:48.82; 4. Benjamin Tidwell (KG) 11:12.88; 5. Elijah Kessler (Ca) 11:42.83; 6. Smith (Cu) 11:56.13; 7. Jamison Allen (Ct) 12:11.60; 8. Carlos Osguida (Ch) 12:13.04.

110 hurdles: 1. Jamaal Lewis (Ct) 17.14; 2. Montrell Streat (EV) 17.54; 3. Ishaan Patel (Ct) 18.06; 4. Jeremyah Carter (Ch) 19.34; 5. Braeden Anthony (Cu) 19.70; 6. Ardarian Diamond (EV) 19.76; 7. Dylan Aberdeen (Cu) 20.49; 8. Griffin Barnum (Ch) 21.61.

300 hurdles: 1. Collins (Sp) 42.62; 2. Patel Ct) 45.66; 3. Lewis (Ct) 45.74; 4. Lawrence LaSasso (Cu) 45.99; 5. Braydon Bachiller (Ct) 46.47; 6. Xander Aguilar (KG) 46.85; 7. Carter (Ch) 47.26; 8. Kalib Murray (Cu) 48.24.

400 relay: 1. Courtland 43.81; 2. James Monroe 45.13; 3. Culpeper 46.15; 4. Chancellor 46.44; 5. Caroline 46.91; 6. Eastern View 47.12; 7. King George 48.19.

1,600 relay: 1. Courtland 3:36.75; 2. James Monroe 3:40.10; 3. Culpeper 3:43.71; 4. Spotsylvania 3:44.55; 5. King George 3:47.49; 6. Caroline 3:57.40; 7. Chancellor 4:00.86.

3,200 relay: 1. King George 8:29.94; 2. Chancellor 8:37.13; 3. Spotsylvania 8:49.94; 4. Courtland 8:49.95; 5. Culpeper 10:09.96.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Culpeper 181; 2. Courtland 180; 3. King George 87; 4. Eastern View 47; 5. Chancellor 42; 6. Caroline 40; 7. Spotsylvania 33; 8. James Monroe 28.

Long jump: 1. DaNae Lane (KG) 16-1.75; 2. Kimberly Navarette-Guerrero (Cu) 15-10.5; 3. Adrianna Fox (Ct) 15-3.75; 4. Anijah James (KG) 15-2.75; 5. Carley Layden (Cu) 15-1.75; 6. Taylor Daniels (Cu) 13-10.25; 7. Devon Richardson (Cu) 13-9.75; 8. Sarah Hoburg (Ct) 13-9.5.

High jump: 1. Lauren Castro (Ct) 4-8; 2. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 4-8; 3. Holly Anderson (EV) 4-8; 4. Emma Filkoski (KG) 4-8; 5. Logan Conner (JM) 4-6; 6. Evelyn Shailor (Cu) 4-6; 7. Niyaira Waller (Ca) 4-4; 8. Elizabeth Stedman (Cu) 4-4.

Triple jump: 1.Navarette-Guerrero (Cu) 32-4 ¾; 2. Lily Bunn (KG) 32-4 ½; 3. Lane (KG) 31-1 ½; 4. Layden (Cu) 31-1 ½; 5. Jay’Lenia Thomas (Ct) 31-0 ½; 6. Waller (Ca) 30-11; 7. Claire Anderson (EV) 29-9 ¼; 8. Richardson (Cu) 27-11 ¾.

Shot put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Cu) 39-3; 2. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) 37-7; 3. Ashley Lauritzen (Cu) 34-1; 4. Jayla Ford (Cu) 33-3; 5. Heaven Foderingham (Ca) 31-9; 6. Rachael Pike (Ct) 28-8; 7. Kenya Lawson (Ch) 27-8; 8. Angel Foderingham (Ca) 26-8.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Cu) 113-3; 2. Taylor Daniels (Cu) 103-7; 3. Lawson (Ch) 96-4; 4. Baker (Ct) 92-10; 5. Ci’Niyah Turner (JM) 92-8; 6. Ford (Cu) 90-9; 7. Lauritzen (Cu) 89-0; 8. Pike (Ct) 85-11.

Pole vault: 1. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 9-0; 2. Isabella Hardaway (Cu) 7-6; 3. Stedman (Cu) 7-0; 4. Jaidyn Ferguson (Ca) 6-6; 5. Bridget Walsh (Ct) 5-6.

100 meters: 1. Jennifer Koumondji (Ct) 12.80; 2. Lilly Wadas (Ct) 12.83; 3. Sarai Smith (Ct) 13.03; 4. Navarette-Guerrero (Cu) 13.05; 5. Janiyah Smith (Ch) 13.06; 6. Paris Johnson (Ch) 13.15; 7. Lane (KG) 13.29; 8. Anna Anderson (Ch) 13.33.

200: 1. Navarette-Guerrero (Cu) 26.91; 2. Smith (Ct) 26.92; 3. Koumondi (Ct) 27.07; 4. Peyton Hays (Ct) 27.39; 5. Smith (Ch) 27.51; 6. Lai-an Barbour-Whitlock (Ct) 27.79; 7. Isabella Marulli (Ch) 28.33; 8. Aaliyah Harris (Sp) 28.83.

400: 1. Hays (Ct) 1:02.82; 2. Alexiya Gadsden (Ct) 1:03.54; 3. Anna Weiderhold (Sp) 1:04.86; 4. Navi Kawezi-Mukooza (JM) 1:05.03; 5. Veronia Dumbuya (Ch) 1:05.09; 6. Valentina Lemus (Cu) 1:05.41; 7. Kellie Williams (KG) 1:05.55; 8. Grace Mimnaugh (EV) 1:05.77.

800: 1. Sydney Wynn (JM) 2:23.39; 2. Holly Anderson (EV) 2:28.36; 3. Paige Stevens (Ct) 2:32.84; 4. Danica Sale (Ca) 2:35.36; 5. Claire Anderson (EV) 2:37.67; 6. Bella Groves (Cu) 2:41.37; 7. Sydney Fleming (Ct) 2;41.96; 8. Emma Seifker (Sp) 2:49.87.

1,600: 1. C. Anderson (EV) 5:35.56; 2. Sale (Ca) 5:41.04; 3. Isabella Hardaway (Cu) 5:41.67; 4. Isabel Whitman (JM) 6:01.40; 5. Michelle Walker (EV) 6:03.82; 6. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 6:09.31; 7. Elizabeth Steadman (Cu) 6:24.71; 8. Abigail Cruzan (Cu) 6:26.04.

3,200: 1. Hardaway (Cu) 12:34.76; 2. Darby Ashley (EV) 13:40.51; 3. Stedman (Cu) 14:10.23; 4. Emerson Brown (Cu) 14:14.87; 5. Kendra White (Ct) 14:33.01; 6. Brianna Bartlebaugh (EV) 14:37.27; 7. Bryanna Bailey (Cu) 15:18.94; 8. Marissa LaVentua (EV) 16:16.57.

100 hurdles: 1. James (KG) 16.36; 2. Daniels (Cu) 18.31; 3. Savannah Hinson (Sp) 18.48; 4. Smith (Ct) 18.50; 5. Emma Filkoski (KG) 19.11; 6. Anna Francois (Ch) 19.83; 7. Melei Turner (Ca) 19.87; 8. Jay’Lenia Thomas (Ct) 20.14.

300 hurdles: 1. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 50.43; 2. Juliana Yaafi (Ct) 52.24; 3. James (KG) 52.90; 4. Thomas (Ct) 53.40; 5. Daniels (Cu) 53.45; 6. Filkoski (KG) 53.80; 7. Mia Winchell (Cu) 55.98; 8. Hinson (Sp) 56.36.

400 relay: 1. Courtland 50.97; 2. King George 51.42; 3. Chancellor 51.73; 4. Culpeper 55.31; 5. Caroline 55.37; 6. Spotsylvania 56.88.

1,600 relay: 1. Courtland 4:15.09; 2. Culpeper 4:18.61; 3. Caroline 4:33.71; 4. Spotsylvania 4:35.59; 5. Chancellor 4:38.10.

3,200 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 11:00.52; 2. King George 11:10.15; 3. Culpeper 11:52.78; 4. Courtland 11:54.56.