Blue Devils' Gillespie left indelible mark on those she touched

“Her passion for the game of softball was intense,” she said. “But she was even more intense when it came to encouraging and instilling a strong work ethic in young females both on and off the field. When she spoke, you listened, and you learned something every time.”

Lacy recalled an instance where she and two of her teammates missed most of practice after going to pick up gifts for the team’s seniors. The gifts were part of a tradition Gillespie established where the underclassmen paid tribute to the seniors as a send-off to their next chapter in life.

“Coach didn’t say anything other than asking us where we’d been, and we told her,” she remembered. “The next day we had a game, so we get there and warm up like usual. The next thing you know, the three of us are sitting on the bench to start the first inning. Coach said, ‘You know my rule: you don’t practice, you don’t start.’ We told her we did what we did for the team and for the seniors, and she said, ‘Your judgment was poor in that moment. You didn’t practice, so you won’t start. And I better hear you cheering on your teammates if you want to play at all.’

“Coach G didn’t play around,” Lacy continued. “She said what she meant and she meant what she said.