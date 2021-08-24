Blue Devils' Gillespie left indelible mark on those she touched

Like most who dedicate their lives to teaching others, Janice Gillespie would be happy if you told her she made a difference in just one of her proteges’ lives.
As it turns out, she touched just a few more of them.
Famously referred to by her charges as “Coach G,” Gillespie recently announced her retirement after more than 30 years of coaching basketball and softball at Culpeper County High School. While predictably bittersweet for her, the decision brought with it a tidal wave of adulation from her former players.
“Playing for Coach G provided some of the most memorable moments of my life,” said Carla Lacy, a 1994 CCHS graduate who played junior varsity and varsity softball, as well as girls JV basketball for Gillespie. “She didn’t really believe in superstars. She taught us that you win as a team and you lose as a team, and that philosophy taught me how to be humble in life.”
“She was more than just a coach; she was a mentor,” added 1993 Culpeper alum Jennifer Houck, who played varsity softball under Gillespie. “She didn’t just care about the game ... she cared about us.”
Sarah McCormack, who played varsity softball for Gillespie before graduating from CCHS in 2009, emphasized that the coach was a proprietor of tough love, but got her point across with few words.
“Her passion for the game of softball was intense,” she said. “But she was even more intense when it came to encouraging and instilling a strong work ethic in young females both on and off the field. When she spoke, you listened, and you learned something every time.”
Lacy recalled an instance where she and two of her teammates missed most of practice after going to pick up gifts for the team’s seniors. The gifts were part of a tradition Gillespie established where the underclassmen paid tribute to the seniors as a send-off to their next chapter in life.
“Coach didn’t say anything other than asking us where we’d been, and we told her,” she remembered. “The next day we had a game, so we get there and warm up like usual. The next thing you know, the three of us are sitting on the bench to start the first inning. Coach said, ‘You know my rule: you don’t practice, you don’t start.’ We told her we did what we did for the team and for the seniors, and she said, ‘Your judgment was poor in that moment. You didn’t practice, so you won’t start. And I better hear you cheering on your teammates if you want to play at all.’
“Coach G didn’t play around,” Lacy continued. “She said what she meant and she meant what she said.
Originally from Glen Dale, Md., Gillespie moved to Virginia with her family when she was in the seventh grade. She attended Fort Defiance High School until late in her junior year, then finished her high school career at Culpeper, graduating in 1977.
Gillespie played basketball while at Fort Defiance, but the school didn’t have a softball team, so she didn’t get the opportunity to take the diamond until her senior year at CCHS.
During her one season of softball for the Blue Devils, Gillespie earned first-team all-district and all-region accolades and second-team all-state honors as a third baseman.
Gillespie said that, by that time, she already knew she wanted to get into coaching.
“I played basketball for a great coach by the name of Brenda Bayne at Fort Defiance,” she recalled. “Her style of coaching really influenced me more than anything else. She was tough, but caring. I wanted to be just like her.”
A decade after graduating from Culpeper, she’d get her chance.
“Kate Carter recruited me to coach girls JV basketball at Culpeper in 1987,” Gillespie said of the legendary coach, who amassed over 500 career victories and led the Blue Devils’ varsity girls to a pair of state championships. “At the time, my hope was to influence and be a role model to all the girls I coached.”
Gillespie coached CCHS’ girls JV and freshmen squads from 1987-2011 and Culpeper Middle School’s girls team from 2002-2012. She took on the role of CCHS’ JV softball coach in 1989, moved up to run the varsity in 1991, and coached that sport off and on until her retirement.
“My husband Reves fell from a tree stand and was left a paraplegic, so I retired from basketball in 2012,” she remarked. “I just couldn’t do both basketball and softball while also caring for him as well.”
Reves Gillespie tragically passed away in August 2018 after fighting a courageous battle with brain cancer. However, despite the challenges of adapting to her new normal at home, Janice’s enthusiasm and passion for coaching never dimmed.
“Coach G made me fall in love with softball,” said 2020 Culpeper grad Madison Kauffman, who was an all-region performer under Gillespie. “I played for her from eighth grade all the way through my senior year, and what I loved the most was that it never felt like I was playing for just a coach. She treated all of us like we were family, whether it meant teaching us a lesson or celebrating our successes with us.
“I will always cherish the memories I made alongside her,” she concluded.
Gillespie boiled her 34-year career down to the simplest of motivations.
“I coached because I loved it,” she explained. “I had a passion for coaching that I can’t explain. I value the relationships I made while doing it, and I still keep in touch with quite a few of my former players. Teaching the game is important, but life lessons are more important, and there was always a sincere desire to help these kids reach their goals and watch them excel in life.”
Lacy pointed out that while she and Gillespie may not see each other frequently nowadays, their bond remains strong.
“I’m honored to still have a relationship with her today,” she said. “We may not see each other for months or even years at a time, but when we do it’s like we pick right up where we left off.”
Gillespie has remained a fixture in McCormack’s life throughout several landmark events.
“As the dirt settled and my time on a softball field eventually ended, Coach G continued to be a part of so many other aspects of my life,” McCormack said. “From graduations to marriage to having kids, she has been supportive through it all.”
“Some of my fondest memories are seeing so many of the girls I coached have children of their own,” Gillespie commented. “I’ve even coached some of their kids over the years.”
Gillespie has two children of her own, Jennifer and Amy. She is looking forward to spending more time with them, as well as grandchildren Kalib, Ryder and Paisley, now that she is retired.
“My two girls have given me three wonderful grandkids,” she said. “I will cherish the extra time I have to spend with my family moving forward.”
