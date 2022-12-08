Blue Devils' Hardaway finally has her place among the greats

Isabella Hardaway had her high school cross country career mapped out well before she ever walked through the doors at Culpeper High for the first time.

Hardaway set a personal goal to earn all-state honors when she was in eighth grade at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. Doing so would mean having her picture mounted on the coveted fifth-hall wall outside Culpeper's gymnasium--better known as the "All-State Wall" to Blue Devil student-athletes both past and present.

Now, more than four years after she set that goal, Hardaway can finally rest easy.

Hardaway recently wrapped up her senior season in grand style, finishing a career-best 13th at the Class 3 state championships on Nov. 12 in Salem. By virtue of cracking the top 15, she ensured her picture and a list of her accomplishments will hang on the All-State Wall for future Blue Devils to see.

"It feels incredible to have finally gotten on the wall," said Hardaway. "I've worked toward that goal in every practice since eighth grade."

In addition to her performance at states, Hardaway placed first in five out of six dual meets during the regular season, finished second at the Battlefield District championships and was fifth at the Region 3B meet--a career-best for her at the regional level.

However, it was far from a shoe-in that Hardaway would end up taking her place among Culpeper's legends, even after a meteoric rise early in her career.

Hardaway burst on the local running scene as an eighth-grader in the fall of 2018, posting a handful of impressive results in junior varsity races. She won both the Fredericksburg All-Area and Third Battle Invitational events. She also finished third in the Great Meadows Invitational and the Pole Green Classic.

"I was already keeping up with the varsity boys," Hardaway recalled. "Because of that, my coaches and I had very high hopes heading into my freshman year."

Hardaway did nothing to dampen those hopes as a freshman, breaking the school 5K record with a time of 19:27 and shattering the school three-mile record with a personal-best mark of 19:10. She placed fourth at districts and ninth at regionals, then wrapped up her first official high school campaign with a respectable 25th-place finish at states.

Then came 2020--the COVID year.

Hardaway, who also runs track during the winter and spring, saw her spring season wiped out when the pandemic forced the closure of schools across the state. That disruption spilled over into the fall, as the cross country campaign was postponed until February 2021.

Thrown for a loop, Hardaway's performance suffered.

“She took a substantial step backward as far as times go," Blue Devils cross country coach Aaron Keich said. "She still finished third at districts and 13th at regionals, but unfortunately that was not good enough to qualify for states that year." (The Virginia High School League shrunk the number of athletes and teams that could qualify for both regional and state-level events that season due to the ongoing pandemic.)

"I felt like I had crashed and burned both mentally and physically," Hardaway said. "It was very discouraging."

Hardaway managed to bounce back to a degree as a junior, where she won the district meet, placed 10th at regionals and was 23rd at states.

Nonetheless, Keich believes Hardaway was still grappling with the disruption of COVID, and maybe some other distractions too.

“Bella was still recovering from the time off due to COVID, but she was also struggling in both her personal and academic life,” he said.

Hardaway agreed, saying she really didn't start to feel like herself again until after her senior year had started.

"I knew I was getting back on track in the middle of the season," she said. "I had my times back in the low-20s by late in the year."

Hardaway ultimately got back under the 20-minute threshold at states, where she clocked in at 19:48--her fastest time since her freshman season.

"It took two seasons to work my way back up from the COVID break," she said. "But the entire journey and every moment along the way proved worthwhile when I stepped on the course at states. "Then when I crossed the finish line, it was overwhelming for me, my coaches and my parents."

Keich said he noticed a change or two in Hardaway as a senior.

“Throughout her senior year, she was much more focused, easygoing, and determined," Keich said. "She was working out better than ever and seemed to enjoy the sport more.”

Now that she's found her groove again, Hardaway is focused on merging her love of running with her interest in natural resources, which she hopes will blaze her a trail to Virginia Tech.

"I plan to major in natural resources, and my top choice has always been Virginia Tech," she said. "They have a great reputation in that field, and I'm hoping I can run for their club team and then walk on to the official cross country team there."

The Culpeper County School Board will officially recognize Hardaway's all-state achievement at its Dec. 12 meeting.