BOYS BASKETBALL: Cyclones bounce back with victory over Chargers

After falling short in Friday’s game, the Eastern View boys basketball team bounced back Tuesday night with a 75-50 victory over the visiting Chancellor Chargers.

The Cyclones had four players score in double figures and were able to play their bench for most of the second half.

“I thought we did a good job on defense and playing together on offense,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “Our bench guys have been practicing well and they need to make the most of their opportunities when they get into the game. It starts on defense.”

Eastern View started the game on a 21-5 run in the first quarter. Jase Jackson and Darius Stafford combined for 16 of the 21 points.

“Our outside shots weren’t really falling,” Thornhill said. “But we were able to turn our defense into offense.”

The Cyclones defense was suffocating as they were able to hold the Chargers to only 16 first half points.

Sophomore shooting guard Camden Roy led the Cyclones with 17 points including 4 three pointers. Stafford contributed 15 of his own while Jayce Clancy added 12.

Larell Edwards led the way for the Chargers with 16 while Camden Dodson chipped in with 10.

Eastern View will be back in action Friday night as they travel to take on Charles Colgan high school at 7 p.m.