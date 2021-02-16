Class 4 boys basketball semifinal preview: Cyclones aim to slow down running Packers

The Eastern View boys basketball team has won games in a variety of ways this year, from hot outside shooting and dominant post play throughout the regular season to suffocating defense and superior rebounding during last week’s run to the Region 4B championship.

The Cyclones (13-2) will likely need at least the latter two in Wednesday’s Class 4 state semifinal matchup at Region 4A champion Smithfield (8-0).

The Packers don’t have a player in their lineup taller than 6-foot-2, but it hasn’t made a difference thus far. They utilize a full-court pressure defense to force turnovers and bad shots by their opponents, then rely on their athleticism to score easy baskets at the offensive end.

Smithfield’s formula has yielded undeniable results (aside from the obvious unbeaten record). The Packers’ average margin of victory is 19.1 points per contest, and they’ve had only one victory come by fewer than 15 points—last Friday’s 55-48 win over Bay Rivers District rival Grafton in the region title game.

“We’re talking full-court deny defense,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said of Smithfield. “And then they get the ball and run, with all five guys looking to get to the basket.”