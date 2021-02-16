Class 4 boys basketball semifinal preview: Cyclones aim to slow down running Packers

The Eastern View boys basketball team has won games in a variety of ways this year, from hot outside shooting and dominant post play throughout the regular season to suffocating defense and superior rebounding during last week’s run to the Region 4B championship.
The Cyclones (13-2) will likely need at least the latter two in Wednesday’s Class 4 state semifinal matchup at Region 4A champion Smithfield (8-0).
The Packers don’t have a player in their lineup taller than 6-foot-2, but it hasn’t made a difference thus far. They utilize a full-court pressure defense to force turnovers and bad shots by their opponents, then rely on their athleticism to score easy baskets at the offensive end.
Smithfield’s formula has yielded undeniable results (aside from the obvious unbeaten record). The Packers’ average margin of victory is 19.1 points per contest, and they’ve had only one victory come by fewer than 15 points—last Friday’s 55-48 win over Bay Rivers District rival Grafton in the region title game.
“We’re talking full-court deny defense,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said of Smithfield. “And then they get the ball and run, with all five guys looking to get to the basket.”
Junior swingman Corey Moye Jr. is the Packers’ leading scorer, averaging 14 points per outing. Senior forward Rashad Tucker contributes 13, while sophomore point guard Troy Giles checks in at 9.2.
Smithfield also has three other players averaging five or more points, led by senior swingman Tristan Baker (6.6) and senior forward Kelby Saunders (5.0).
Moye pulls down 5.4 rebounds per contest to lead the Packers in that category, followed by Saunders (5.2).
“We have to rebound if we’re going to be successful against [Eastern View],” Smithfield head coach Theotis Porter said. “That’s also a good way to keep their guards from getting out in transition on us as well.”
The Packers could find that a tall order—literally.
Cyclones junior forward Corey Long, who checks in at 6-5 and 240 pounds, is averaging a double-double with 12.1 points and 11.7 boards. He pulled down 19 rebounds during a regular-season game against Chancellor, and grabbed 11 and 13 against Hanover and Courtland, respectively, during regionals.
Long’s fellow 6-5 classmate, Rickey Butler, contributes 12.8 points and 8.7 boards. And senior point guard D’Aze Hunter, who is Eastern View’s leading scorer at a 14.1 clip, also averages 5.3 rebounds despite standing just 5-10.
The trio of Long, Butler and Hunter enabled the Cyclones to outrebound top-seeded Hanover 31-26 in last Tuesday’s region semifinals despite the fact the Hawks boasted a front line that featured three players taller than 6-5.
“The guys know we need to play good defense and win the rebounding battle if we’re going to be successful,” Thornhill said. “If we don’t do those things, [Smithfield] will run us off the floor.”
The Packers are capable of more than just forming layup lines, however. In their regional championship victory over Grafton, Baker connected on four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points.
“Tristan came in every day, working on getting extra shots up for this type of moment,” Porter told The Virginian-Pilot after that matchup. “Tonight he stepped up.”
Whoever prevails between Eastern View and Smithfield will advance to Saturday’s state title game, which will be played at the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Region 4C champ Handley (10-0) and 4D titlist Halifax County (3-2).
EASTERN VIEW (13-2)
Probable starters
G D’Aze Hunter 5-10 Sr. (14.1 PPG., 5.3 RPG., 5.2 APG.)
G Gio Maxie 6-0 Sr. (11.8 PPG, 3.1 RPG., 3.1 APG.)
G Taharka Siaca Bey 5-11 Jr. (5 PPG., 2.9 RPG., 2.1 APG.)
F Rickey Butler 6-5 Jr. (12.8 PPG., 8.7 RPG., 1 APG.)
F Corey Long 6-5 Jr. (12.1 PPG., 11.7 RPG., 2.5 APG.)
Top reserves
G Amaree Robinson 5-10 Fr. (8.2 PPG., 3 RPG., 3 APG.)
G D’Myo Hunter 5-10 Fr. (5 PPG., 3 RPG., 1 APG.)
F Dom Sasso 6-3 Jr. (3 PPG., 1.5 RPG., 1 APG.)
SMITHFIELD (8-0)
Probable starters
G Tristan Baker 6-2 Sr. (6.6 PPG.)
G Troy Giles 5-7 So. (9.2 PPG., 3 APG. 2.1 SPG.)
G Corey Moye Jr. 6-1 Jr. (14 PPG., 5.4 RPG.)
F Kelby Saunders 6-2 Sr. (5 PPG., 5.2 RPG., 2 BPG.)
F Rashad Tucker 6-2 Sr. (13 PPG., 4.1 RPG.)
