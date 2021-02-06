Class 4 Northwestern District boys basketball final: Blue Devils no match for highly regarded Judges

“After missing regionals last year, we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to not underachieve again,” said Gardner, a 6-foot-5 swingman. “Our first goal was to win the district, and we were fired up to take care of business today.”

Gardner got plenty of help from a handful of hot-shooting teammates.

Chaz Lattimore registered eight of his 20 points in the second quarter and, like Gardner, filled up the stat sheet with six assists, four rebounds and four blocked shots.

Lattimore’s backcourt mate, Ke’Mani Curry, sank three 3-pointers before intermission and finished the afternoon with 11 points. He also handed out five assists. And 6-foot-5 forward Ethan Schwantes contributed 10 points, nine boards and three blocks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gardner pointed to the chemistry he’s developed with fellow seniors Lattimore, Curry and Schwantes while playing together over the past decade as a major factor in Handley’s success.

“We’ve all been playing together since about the third grade,” he said. “Playgrounds, travel ball, school ball, you name it. We’ve been through it all together, and we don’t plan on this thing ending on anyone’s terms but our own.”