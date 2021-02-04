Class 4 Northwestern District boys basketball semifinal: Culpeper breezes by COVID-depleted Fauquier squad

The Blue Devils didn’t have much difficulty executing against the No. 3 seed Falcons (5-3) in the third quarter, when they used a 17-4 run to blow things wide open.

Senior guard Chase Smith tallied eight of his 18 points during Culpeper’s pivotal spurt, which turned a 32-21 halftime lead into a 49-25 advantage midway through the period.

Another senior, JoJo Crenshaw, assisted on three of Smith’s four baskets during the run, which was a common occurrence throughout the night. The 6-foot-5 swingman finished with a double-double, dishing out 11 assists to go along with the 12 rebounds he pulled down.

“JoJo and Chase are two of our glue guys,” Thompson said. “They’ve been doing a little bit of everything for us all year. If we need points, they can score. If we need rebounds and unselfish play, they provide that as well.”

Nathan Amos took over from there. The sophomore point guard sank a 3-pointer to buoy the Blue Devils to a 56-31 edge at the end of the stanza, then added five more points in the final frame as their lead reached as much as 30 on two separate occasions.

Amos also contributed to Culpeper’s fast start in the first quarter, registering eight of his game-high 19 points as the Blue Devils raced to an 18-9 advantage.

