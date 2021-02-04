Class 4 Northwestern District girls basketball tournament: Fairfax sisters lead Culpeper past Liberty

Trailing by 11 with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Liberty cut Culpeper's edge to 33-26 after a pair of quick baskets by Robin Morton and Brianna Gutierrez—the latter of which was a 3-pointer.

Gutierrez tallied a team-high 11 points on the evening for the visitors.

The Blue Devils responded swiftly, however. Amber Fairfax delivered a three-point play after being fouled on a layup attempt, and Autumn followed with a steal and another layup to restore Culpeper's lead to double-digits at 38-26 and slam the door shut on the Eagles' comeback hopes.

Majors lauded the performances of the Fairfax sisters while also pointing to the smart play of freshman point guard Juliana Groves as a key to the win.

“From a pure-effort standpoint, I was really impressed with Juliana,” Majors said. “There were a few times where I was in awe because of the plays she was able to make. As a freshman and with her size, the things she did tonight were impressive.”

The Blue Devils will now move on to play at top-seeded Fauquier (8-0) in a district semifinal matchup tonight at 6 p.m. The Falcons won both regular-season meetings between the two squads, including a narrow 42-39 victory last Friday.