Class 4 Northwestern District girls basketball tournament: Fairfax sisters lead Culpeper past Liberty

A season that has been full of peaks and valleys for the Culpeper girls basketball team took an upswing Wednesday night when the Blue Devils topped Liberty-Bealeton 50-35 in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament play-in game.
Culpeper (3-6) started the contest on an 11-0 run, setting the tone for the evening and forcing the visiting Eagles (0-8) to call a timeout.
“We definitely started the game off the way I expected us to,” Blue Devils head coach Tony Majors said. “We started fast, we were active on defense and we were able to finish plays. I really liked how we played tonight.”
The Fairfax sisters, Amber and Autumn, combined for 14 points to stake Culpeper to a 16-6 advantage by the conclusion of the opening quarter. The hosts maintained their edge throughout the first half, leading 23-14 at intermission.
Autumn Fairfax led all scorers with 20 points on the night, while Amber finished with 15.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Blue Devils though. They shot an abysmal 8 for 30 from the line, which included a 2-for-10 effort in the third period that ultimately prevented them from increasing their advantage.
“Our free-throw shooting has been up and down [all year],” Majors said. “That’s something we’ve been stressing for a while: to get better at shooting free throws.”
Trailing by 11 with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Liberty cut Culpeper's edge to 33-26 after a pair of quick baskets by Robin Morton and Brianna Gutierrez—the latter of which was a 3-pointer.
Gutierrez tallied a team-high 11 points on the evening for the visitors.
The Blue Devils responded swiftly, however. Amber Fairfax delivered a three-point play after being fouled on a layup attempt, and Autumn followed with a steal and another layup to restore Culpeper's lead to double-digits at 38-26 and slam the door shut on the Eagles' comeback hopes.
Majors lauded the performances of the Fairfax sisters while also pointing to the smart play of freshman point guard Juliana Groves as a key to the win.
“From a pure-effort standpoint, I was really impressed with Juliana,” Majors said. “There were a few times where I was in awe because of the plays she was able to make. As a freshman and with her size, the things she did tonight were impressive.”
The Blue Devils will now move on to play at top-seeded Fauquier (8-0) in a district semifinal matchup tonight at 6 p.m. The Falcons won both regular-season meetings between the two squads, including a narrow 42-39 victory last Friday.
In order for Culpeper to qualify for the upcoming Region 4C tournament, it must win the district tourney. Should the Blue Devils defeat Fauquier, they will play at the winner of Thursday's other semifinal contest between No. 2 seed Kettle Run (5-3) and No. 3 seed Handley (3-3) for the district title on Friday night.
|Liberty
|6
|8
|7
|14
| —
|35
|Culpeper
|16
|7
|8
|19
|—
|50