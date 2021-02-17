Class 4 state boys basketball semifinal: Cyclones run out of magic, fall to frenetic Packers

Smithfield accomplished the former and did just enough of the latter to keep the visitors at bay.

Despite not having a player taller than 6-foot-2 in their starting lineup, the Packers outrebounded the Cyclones 41-38. Saunders got plenty of help in that department from Corey Moye and Tucker, who contributed 13 and seven boards, respectively.

While the hosts finished the night with 17 turnovers, they committed just seven of those after intermission.

"We had a little bit too many [turnovers] for my liking, but we did a good job of protecting the basketball when it mattered the most," Porter said.

Smithfield needed its ball security in the contest's waning minutes. After extending their lead to 49-42 on a layup by Tucker with six minutes to play, the Packers watched as Eastern View churned out a 7-2 spurt that cut matters to 51-49 with 1:43 left. D'Aze Hunter tallied five of his 13 points during that time frame.

The Cyclones just couldn't get over the hump though. They turned the ball over three times in the final 90 seconds, which was more than enough to give the Packers poor fourth-quarter free-throw shooting (5 of 11) a pass.