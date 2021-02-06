CORRECTION on earlier story regarding COVID-19 shutting down Eastern View's girls basketball season

A story that was posted on the Star-Exponent’s website Thursday evening and ran in Friday’s print edition titled “Cyclones season ends after potential exposure to COVID-19” incorrectly stated that all members of the Eastern View girls basketball team, as well as staff members, were in a 14-day quarantine per public safety guidelines. In actuality, only players who participated in the Cyclones’ games with Courtland on Jan. 29 and/or Jan. 30 have been placed into quarantine due to their potential exposure to the coronavirus.