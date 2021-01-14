COVID outbreaks playing havoc on high school sports schedule

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heizer said Caroline is trying to recruit other players that were associated with the program in previous years to come out so the season can continue.

“As long as we’ve got girls or boys that want to play sports we’re going to try go get creative and figure out how to get enough out there to field a team,” Heizer said.

Heizer said ideally he’d like for the team to have six or seven healthy players. The Cavaliers were lacking overall numbers when the season started and were forced to do without a junior varsity squad.

Heizer said he hopes the Cavaliers see the floor again this season.

“It’s certainly worth it to try and give the kids a season,” Heizer said. “It’s definitely challenging for myself, our staff, coaches, trainers, kids and parents. It’s all hands on deck. Every day is a juggling act.”

Caroline isn’t the only school where the coronavirus has made it’s presence known this week.

Liberty-Bealeton was forced to cancel both its boys and girls basketball games with Culpeper that were scheduled for Thursday night after learning of a positive test result or results within their programs.