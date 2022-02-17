 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper boys top Maggie Walker, clinch fifth seed in 3B

Nate Amos scored 22 points, and three other Culpeper players reached double figures as the Blue Devils boys basketball team topped Maggie Walker 77-66 in its regular-season finale Wednesday night.

Zach Eckard added 18 points, Quentin Butler finished with 15 and Collin McClanahan had 11 for Culpeper (8-13), which clinched the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Region 3B tournament with the win.

The Blue Devils, who have won four of their last six games, will travel to play fourth-seeded Manassas Park (7-11) in the regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

