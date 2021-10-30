Culpeper County cheer squad on the rise under new coach

The Culpeper County High School cheerleading team is on the rise under the guidance of a new head coach.
The Blue Devils, who have struggled in competition cheer in recent years and finished in last place in the Class 4 Northwestern District a season ago, turned heads by coming in third at the Battlefield District championships at Caroline High on Oct. 19.
“I wasn’t concerned with the past when I took the job,” said Melissa Innamorato, who accepted the position after relocating to Culpeper from Manassas with her husband and two children earlier this year. “I wanted to revamp the program and focus on highlighting our cheerleaders’ talents while challenging them in new ways.”
In order to do just that, Innamorato has relied on her experience from many years in the sport, including past coaching gigs at Chantilly and Osbourn, where she spent two and five years, respectively.
Before she was a coach, Innamorato was a cheerleader at Brentsville District High, where she helped the Tigers win the Class 2 state championship in 2007. She was also a U.S. All Star, where she competed in four World Cheerleading Championships.
“I was coached by some very well-known, very tough coaches,” Innamorato said. “I have been pushed past my limits and know what it takes for change to happen. Hard work and determination is what does it.”
Innamorato said that she inherited a group of hard workers at Culpeper.
“They have come a long way, and their commitment throughout the season has really paid off,” she said of her squad. “They have caught the vision the coaching staff has for them and are running full force with it.
“I love watching their confidence grow from where it was at the start of the season,” she added. “They were used to being the underdogs who were always passed over, so I started by building their confidence slowly.”
The Blue Devils’ confidence has now grown to the point that they’re challenging Innamorato and her assistant coach, Evin Himmighoefer, to push them harder.
“All the tumbling and stunting they are doing now is amazing,” Innamorato pointed out. “There were some things they were scared to do at the beginning of the season, and now they’re begging us to try harder skills because they want to win and love to cheer.”
CCHS principal Danny Soderholm said the timing of Innamorato’s arrival couldn’t have been any better.
“We found out about her background in cheerleading while we were interviewing her for a position as a special education learning support paraprofessional,” he recalled. “It was serendipity that we also had an opening for a head cheerleading coach, so I asked her to apply for that as well.
“Her attention to detail and excitement for the sport has been infectious,” he continued. “The team has continued to grow, both on the mat and in the classroom, throughout the season.”
Innamorato refuses to accept all the credit for the Blue Devils’ newfound success, however.
”It has been extremely helpful to have the support of Dr. Soderholm and the administration,” she said. “They purchased new mats and uniforms for the girls this season. We are also very thankful for all the parent involvement and the encouragement of the community, because it has made a world of difference.”
The next barometer for how much Culpeper’s program has grown will come Saturday, when the Blue Devils compete in the Region 3B championships at Innamorato’s old stomping grounds—Brentsville.
”If we can finish in the top two we will go to states for the first time,” she said with excitement.
The Blue Devils’ roster is comprised of seniors Talayla Poe and Trinity Wright; juniors Chassidy Aberdeen, Katelynn Aldaronod, Kierra Bowers, Cecilia Brooks, Emily Brubaker, Brittany Fitzgerald, Summer Koontz and Courtney Mullins; sophomores Kiera Sharp, Alexa Strickland and Willow King; and freshmen Brandy Duvall, Delaney Bryan, Emma Chaney, Lily Menendez and Ava Yarbough.
Duvall and Fitzgerald were both first-team all-district selections, while Poe and Koontz were named to the second team.