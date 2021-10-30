Culpeper County cheer squad on the rise under new coach

Innamorato said that she inherited a group of hard workers at Culpeper.

“They have come a long way, and their commitment throughout the season has really paid off,” she said of her squad. “They have caught the vision the coaching staff has for them and are running full force with it.

“I love watching their confidence grow from where it was at the start of the season,” she added. “They were used to being the underdogs who were always passed over, so I started by building their confidence slowly.”

The Blue Devils’ confidence has now grown to the point that they’re challenging Innamorato and her assistant coach, Evin Himmighoefer, to push them harder.

“All the tumbling and stunting they are doing now is amazing,” Innamorato pointed out. “There were some things they were scared to do at the beginning of the season, and now they’re begging us to try harder skills because they want to win and love to cheer.”

CCHS principal Danny Soderholm said the timing of Innamorato’s arrival couldn’t have been any better.