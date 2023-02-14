Area basketball fans hoping for a third and deciding game between the Culpeper and Eastern View girls basketball teams this season are in luck.

The Blue Devils and Cyclones both won their Battlefield District tournament semifinal matchups on Monday night, setting up a Tuesday night showdown that will determine who takes home yearlong bragging rights and the district championship trophy.

Second-seeded Culpeper got balanced scoring from Maylee Regan, Autumn Fairfax and Amyah Robinson, pulling away in the second half for a 65-51 victory over No. 3 Chancellor.

Regan and Fairfax tallied 18 points each, while Robinson finished with 17. Regan tallied 10 points in the first quarter and Fairfax poured in 15 over the middle two periods, buoying the host Blue Devils (18-4) to a 44-37 lead. Robinson capped things off with 11 points in the final stanza to slam the door shut on the Chargers (16-6).

Leah Schoonover led Chancellor with 16 points, and Lydia Brockelbank and Natalie Lanning scored 12 apiece.

The win not only advanced Culpeper to the district title game, but avenged an 83-67 road loss to the Chargers on Feb. 7 that cost the Blue Devils a shot at the Battlefield regular-season championship.

“First and foremost, we played as a team tonight,” Culpeper head coach Corey Hutcherson said. “Our defense and rebounding was much better than it was the last time we played them.”

Hutcherson pointed out that Fairfax, who scored the 1,000th point of her career in that Feb. 7 setback, wore many hats for the Blue Devils on Monday night.

“Autumn came up big on the boards and in the scoring column, which is what people are used to seeing from her,” he said. “But she also ran point for us at times and did a great job with that.”

As for Robinson, Culpeper’s other point guard, Hutcherson praised her performance late in the contest.

“[Robinson] hit a big 3 in the fourth and made some big offensive plays around that,” he said.

Brockelbank and Lanning had four and three points, respectively, to help Chancellor take a 13-11 lead after a quarter. Regan’s scrappy play in the paint kept the Blue Devils in it long enough for Fairfax and Robinson to make an impact, though.

“We started off slow and with low energy, but really picked it up as the game went on,” Hutcherson said. “Maylee really controlled the boards and got us a lot of second-chance opportunities, which helped get us going at both ends of the floor.”

Chancellor 13 10 14 14 — 51

Culpeper 11 17 16 21 — 65

Chancellor (16-6): Lydia Brockelbank 12, Leah Schoonover 16, Maia Fissel 0, Natalie Lanning 12, Taliyah Alexander 2, Haley Lanning 8, Amna Abed 1. Totals: 19 7-10 51.

Culpeper (18-4): Susie Ishmael 5, Maylee Regan 18, Autumn Fairfax 18, Amyah Robinson 17, Kelley Hutcherson 7, Ella Corbin 0. Totals: 24 15-26 65.

3-pointers: Chancellor 6 (Schoonover 4, N. Lanning 2). Culpeper 2 (Robinson, Hutcherson).

EASTERN VIEW 49, KING GEORGE 28: Ange Hyonkeu exploded for 12 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter to spark the top-seeded Cyclones to a runaway victory over the No. 4 Foxes.

With Eastern View nursing a 23-15 halftime lead, Hyonkeu scored her squad’s first six points of the third period on a three-point play and a 3-pointer, extending their advantage to 29-17. She would go on to tally their final six points of the quarter as well, the last two of which came on an offensive rebound and stickback just before the buzzer that put them up 41-17.

Zaria Brown and Destiny Washington chipped in six points each for the host Cyclones (20-1).

King George (11-11) was paced by Haylee Callahan’s nine points, while Callista Rash added seven.

King George 9 6 2 11 — 28

Eastern View 13 10 18 8 — 49

King George (11-11): Morgen Davidson 4, Kamira Bookert 0, Audrey Jones 4, Madison Sobota 0, Kaylee Truslow 0, Callista Rash 7, Alannah Breen 2, Haylee Callahan 9, Janiya Sharpe 0, Kierra Posey 2. Totals: 11 5-9 28.

Eastern View (20-1): Ange Hyonkeu 24, Morgan Hoffman 0, Zaria Brown 6, Leila Hackley 2, Saniya Brown 0, KeKe Humphrey 0, Mia Tinsley 4, K.K. Brown 4, Khloe Bowles 0, Destiny Washington 6, Taylor Dinkins 1, Kolby Smoot 2. Totals: 19 9-18 49.

3-pointers: King George 1 (Rash). Eastern View 2 (Hyonkeu, Tinsley).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 65, COURTLAND 42: The top-seeded Cyclones blew the game open in the middle two quarters en route to earning a spot in Tuesday’s district title game.

Eastern View (13-9) trailed 13-12 after the opening period, but held the visiting Cougars to just one field goal in the second and outscored them 34-11 during the second and third quarters. Darius Stafford scored five of his team-high 13 points during that time, while Jase Jackson tallied six of his 11.

Courtland (15-8) got a game-high 15 points from Aaron Brooks, but 11 of those came in the final period with his team trailing by more than 20 points. Jaylen Brooks finished with 12 points.

The Cyclones were scheduled to host No. 3 seed King George (19-4), a 63-60 winner over second-seeded Caroline in Monday’s other semifinal matchup, for the district championship on Tuesday night.

Courtland 13 2 9 18 — 42

Eastern View 12 15 19 19 — 65

Courtland (15-8): Kwame Whitaker 3, Jaylen Brooks 12, Aaron Brooks 15, Brooks Shawaryn 4, Aaron Dabney 4, Donald Williams 0, Kayden Simonton 0, Lorenzo Johnson 0, Saveyon Deas 0, Joshua Hartsfield 0, Michael Pendleton 0, Roderick Magee 4. Totals: 17 4-16 42.

Eastern View (13-9): Darius Stafford 13, Tyree Webster 8, D’Myo Hunter 7, Jayden Williams 0, Jayce Clancey 9, Cam Roy 0, Jase Jackson 11, Montreal Streat 8, Valentine Mancha 0, Ian King 0, Josh Seworder 2, Deuce Washington 1, Jimmy Waters 6. Totals: 27 9-14 65.

3-pointers: Courtland 4 (Whitaker, J. Brooks, A. Brooks, Dabney). Eastern View 2 (Hunter, Jackson)