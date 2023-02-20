Autumn Fairfax poured in a game-high 37 points and Amyah Robinson added 20 of her own as the Culpeper girls basketball team breezed past visiting Caroline 77-43 in a Region 3B quarterfinal game on Friday night.

Fairfax and Robinson scored nine points each as the second-seeded Blue Devils (19-5) set the tone early, racing to a 22-11 first-quarter lead.

Fairfax tallied 12 points in the second period as that advantage increased to 40-20 at halftime, then tacked on another 12 in the third quarter to help the hosts extend it to 63-35.

Nya Howard and Tinyia Terrell led the No. 7 Cavaliers (8-15) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Culpeper advances to host third-seeded Brentsville District (18-5), a 67-15 winner over No. 6 Maggie Walker Governor’s School, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal round. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the winner will clinch not only a spot in Friday’s regional championship game, but a Class 3 state tournament berth as well.

Blue Devils head coach Corey Hutcherson was candid about his squad’s performance against Caroline and what he expects against Brentsville.

“It’s always good to get a win, especially at this time of year,” he said. “But we didn’t play a good game. We made too many mistakes.

“If we hope to have any shot at a regional championship and a trip to states, we have to be better prepared mentally on Tuesday for Brentsville.”

Caroline 11 9 15 8 — 43

Culpeper 22 18 23 14 — 77

Caroline (8-15): Lilyanah Johnson 2, Kayla Veney 9, Nya Howard 12, Tinyia Terrell 10, Alisha Fields 2, Nina Torres 5, Alia Fields 3. Totals: 16 8-15 43.

Culpeper (19-5): Emma Carson 0, Susie Ishmael 6, Maylee Regan 6, Autumn Fairfax 37, Naomi Porter 0, Deja Richards 0, Amyah Robinson 20, Kelley Hutcherson 6, Ella Corbin 0, Carla Nieto 0, Beatriz De Miguel 2, Grace Hillin 0, Hannah Southard 0. 33 8-16 77.

3-pointers: Caroline 3 (Terrell 2, Howard). Culpeper 3 (Robinson 3).

BOYS BASKETBALL REGION 4B FIRST ROUND

EASTERN VIEW 81, ATLEE 48: The seventh-seeded Cyclones left little doubt they are ready for another Region 4B tournament run by routing the No. 10 Raiders in first-round action on Friday night.

Three Eastern View players scored in double figures, led by Jase Jackson, who finished with 20 points. Darius Stafford chipped in 17 points, while Tyree Webster added 14.

The Cyclones (15-9) raced to a 20-5 lead after a quarter of play, courtesy of five points apiece from Jackson and Webster and four from Stafford.

The trio launched a long-range assault in the second period, sinking five 3-pointers and combining for 19 of Eastern View’s 27 points. Robinson and Jackson connected on two treys each, scoring eight and six points, respectively, while Webster knocked down one 3 and recorded five points.

Jason Turpin and Noah Yoder finished with nine points each to pace Atlee (11-12). Turpin scored six of his points and Yoder all nine of his over the final two quarters, but the Raiders faced an insurmountable 47-12 halftime deficit.

“We played a great team game tonight,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “It started with our defense and turned into our offense. I was very happy with our effort and energy too.”

Eastern View, which is currently on an 11-game winning streak, will travel to play at second-seeded Varina (17-4) in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal round, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Blue Devils are the defending Class 4 state champions, and they haven’t lost to a Virginia public school so far this season.

“They’re a very impressive team,” Thornhill said of Varina. “We’ll prepare for them and have a good game plan ready.”

Atlee 5 7 16 20 — 48 Eastern View 20 27 15 19 — 81

Atlee (11-12): Garrett Bralley 4, Maddux Bowles 6, Jason Turpin 9, Matt Carr 6, Matt Shields 1, Mikey Carr 4, D.J. Buck 2, Will Apostolides 0, Noah Yoder 9, Landen Patterson 2, Reed Taylor 0, Knox Axselle 5. Totals: 18 11-19 48.

Eastern View (15-9): Darius Stafford 17, Tyree Webster 14, D’Myo Hunter 4, Jayden Williams 0, Jayce Clancey 2, Cam Roy 3, Jase Jackson 20, Montreal Streat 7, Valentine Mancha 3, Ian King 3, Josh Seworder 2, Deuce Washington 2, Jimmy Waters 4. Totals: 33 5-9 81.

3-pointers: Atlee 1 (Turpin). Eastern View 10 (Jackson 4, Stafford 2, Webster, Roy, Mancha, King).