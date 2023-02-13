The crosstown rivalry games between the Culpeper and Eastern View basketball teams are always highly anticipated, with the girls and boys squads locking horns in a twice-yearly doubleheader, often in front of standing-room only crowds.

But as the schools were set to play each other for the second time this season last Friday night at Culpeper Middle School, there was a slight change in protocol. Instead of leading off the doubleheader as it has in the past, the girls matchup would be the headliner since the Cyclones and Blue Devils are the top two teams in the Battlefield District.

Culpeper took advantage of the big moment, picking up a 58-46 victory that ended Eastern View’s quest for the first undefeated regular season in program history.

“We played a very fundamentally sound game,” said Blue Devils head coach Corey Hutcherson, who guided his squad to its first win in the series since December 2017. “The difference in the first game [a 65-61 Eastern View win on Jan. 17] was rebounding and defense. We led midway through the third quarter and EV made some great offensive plays and forced us to make some turnovers and they were able to take the lead. This time, we made up our minds to attack the boards together and we played a very good defensive game.”

Culpeper (17-4 overall, 12-2 district) took the lead early in Friday’s contest and never looked back. Autumn Fairfax and Amyah Robinson combined for 17 of the Blue Devils’ points in the first quarter as they built a 21-17 advantage.

Fairfax outscored the Cyclones by herself in the second period, 7-5, and Culpeper went into halftime with a commanding 37-22 lead.

Fairfax finished with a game-high 23 points, while Robinson added 17 of her own.

“Our team has grown stronger together and has shown great character through the year,” Hutcherson said. “I think Friday night was the best defensive game we’ve played all year.”

Destiny Washington led Eastern View (19-1, 13-1) with 13 points, and Ange Hyonkeu chipped in 10.

The second-seeded Blue Devils were slated to host No. 3 Chancellor (16-5, 11-3) in the district tournament semifinals on Monday night, while the top-seeded Cyclones welcomed No. 4 King George (11-10, 7-7) to town. Tuesday night’s district title game will be played at the highest remaining seed.

District tourney results have no bearing on regional seeding, so both squads have already punched their regional playoff tickets. Eastern View has locked up the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B tournament, while Culpeper has earned the No. 2 seed in the Region 3B field. The Cyclones will receive a first-round bye and play at home next Tuesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, while the Blue Devils will host seventh-seeded Caroline (8-14, 4-10) on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

On the boys side of things, Eastern View completed the season sweep over Culpeper with an 82-54 win in Friday night’s opener.

Jase Jackson led the way for the Cyclones (12-9, 11-3) with 21 points, while D’Myo Hunter added 18 and Darius Stafford finished with 16.

“We did a great job building our lead with our defense,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We forced them into tough shots, rebounded and transitioned.”

The Cyclones built a 51-28 at the half.

Nate Amos did the majority of the scoring for Culpeper (6-16, 1-13), tallying a game-high 22 points. His brother, Matthew Amos, added 10 points.

“We tried to play our best basketball at the end of the season going into playoffs,” Thornhill said, referencing Eastern View’s current eight-game winning streak. “Now everyone is 0-0 and it’s time to play hard.”

The top-seeded Cyclones were scheduled to host No. 4 Courtland (15-7, 9-5) in Monday’s district tournament semifinals. Should they win that game, they’ll welcome either Caroline (12-9, 10-4) or King George (18-4, 10-4) for Tuesday’s championship game.