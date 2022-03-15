 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Culpeper girls lacrosse opens with rout of Charlottesville

VHSL logo (copy)

Faith Moore, Joy Ramsey and Rachel Dillon all recorded hat tricks as the Culpeper girls lacrosse team opened its season with a 20-5 nondistrict victory at Charlottesville Monday night.

Autumn Fairfax also scored for the Blue Devils, who will return to action on Thursday when they host crosstown rival Eastern View.

