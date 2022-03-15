Culpeper girls lacrosse opens with rout of Charlottesville

Faith Moore, Joy Ramsey and Rachel Dillon all recorded hat tricks as the Culpeper girls lacrosse team opened its season with a 20-5 nondistrict victory at Charlottesville Monday night.
Autumn Fairfax also scored for the Blue Devils, who will return to action on Thursday when they host crosstown rival Eastern View.
Devin Payne
Sports editor
I've served as the Culpeper Star-Exponent's sports editor since March 2019. It is my honor, privilege and passion to tell the stories of local athletes.
