Culpeper grad Joy Ramsey excited to get started at VWU

When it came to picking a college destination, Joy Ramsey had a short, but very specific list of requirements.

At the top of Ramsey’s list was finding a school that would enable her to focus on political science, paving her way to law school.

Check.

Second, Ramsey wanted to have a little fun. By that, she meant being able to play the two sports she excelled at during her four years at Culpeper High School: field hockey and lacrosse.

Check and check.

Ramsey was fortunate enough to find all those things at Virginia Wesleyan University, and she accepted an academic scholarship to the Virginia Beach school earlier this spring.

“The opportunity to attend school on an academic scholarship while also being a dual-sport athlete is what drew me to VWU,” Ramsey said by phone last week. “Then I toured the campus and got to know the area, and I truly fell in love with it.”

Ramsey graduated from Culpeper High last month with an advanced diploma and several academic honors. Her prowess in the classroom earned her a Shumadine Academic Scholarship as part of the VWU Batten Honors College, which will allow her to study abroad.

“We are wildly proud of this sweet girl,” said Ramsey’s mother, Bridget. “And she is most proud of earning a place within the top-20 graduates at CCHS, as well as being the first female from there in four years to commit as a dual-sport athlete at the collegiate level.”

Ramsey jokingly confessed that there may have been something else that drew her to VWU as well.

“The campus is right next to the beach,” she said with a laugh. “That’s always hard to pass up.”

Ramsey’s accomplishments on the playing field are nothing to joke about, though. She scored eight goals to help the Culpeper field hockey team to a 9-8 record and a spot in the Region 3B quarterfinals last fall. In the spring, she tallied 12 goals for the Blue Devils’ girls lacrosse team, which went 10-5 and fell one win shy of qualifying for the Class 3 state tournament.

“Injuries forced us to move her from a defensive to an offensive position last season, and while the move was out of her comfort zone initially,{span} she settled in and was a great contributor to our team’s success,” former Culpeper field hockey coach Careen Angel said. “The ability to be flexible and make adjustments that are to the benefit of the team are key at the college level, and Joy’s the type of person that adapts well.” {/span}

Blue Devils girls lacrosse coach Joe Reser offered a similar assessment of Ramsey’s approach.

“She is well-rounded,” he said. “She showed her skills at numerous positions for us, and I believe she can do anything she sets her mind to.”

While Ramsey’s contributions to both squads’ success is memorable, she said there’s one thing in particular she’ll always remember about her senior year.

“I will definitely remember sweeping Eastern View in lacrosse for the first time ever this year,” she said. “That was a very big deal for our team.”

Moving on to her goals at VWU, Ramsey said she hopes to earn All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in both sports by the time her collegiate career is over. She’s also set a goal as it pertains to former Blue Devil field hockey teammate Emily Evans, who recently committed to Christopher Newport University.

“One of the things I most hope to accomplish this upcoming year is beating Emily and CNU,” she said, referencing the scheduled Sept. 6 matchup between VWU and CNU. “That’s just that competitive fire between the two of us. It will be special for both of us to be playing college field hockey, even if we’re on opposite sides for once.”

