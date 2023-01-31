Culpeper High selects veteran Sherry as new football coach

After nearly a three-month search, Culpeper High School has found its next head football coach.

Eric Sherry, an Air Force veteran who has three decades’ worth of coaching experience in the Fredericksburg and Charlottesville areas, will take the reins for the Blue Devils. His hiring was approved by the Culpeper County School Board on Monday night.

Sherry, 55, spent the past 12 seasons as the head coach at Charlottesville High School, where he compiled an overall record of 46-69. He led the Black Knights to five playoff berths and was named Jefferson District coach of the year three times.

“We are confident that Coach Sherry can have a positive impact on our football program and its student-athletes,” Culpeper athletic director Daniel Nobbs said. “He’s had an impressive career.”

Sherry takes over for James Ford, who announced his resignation on Dec. 5 after four years at the helm. Ford amassed a 9-20 mark over parts of four seasons. He was forced to take time away in 2019 due to a cancer diagnosis, but returned to the sidelines for the 2020-2021 campaign and led the Blue Devils to Region 3B playoff berths in each of the past two seasons.

Prior to his tenure at Charlottesville, Sherry spent time at Chancellor High School, where he was a varsity assistant coach and junior varsity head coach from 1993-1997. He left Chancellor for a year, but returned as a varsity assistant from 1999-2001.

Following the 2001 season, Sherry left Chancellor to join the staff at another Spotsylvania County school—Massaponax. While there, her served as a top assistant to highly regarded head coach Eric Ludden. During Sherry’s time there from 2002-2010, the Panthers went 78-27 with six playoff berths, two district championships, three regional titles and three state playoff appearances.

When Sherry arrived at Charlottesville in 2011, the Black Knights were in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought. He not only ended that dry spell in his second season, but went on to lead them to the postseason in three consecutive years (2012-2014). He also posted back-to-back seven-win campaigns in 2016 and 2017.

Charlottesville fell on hard times over Sherry’s final five seasons, going a combined 7-39. The school did not field a J.V. squad for three of those years, and the middle school team didn’t play for two seasons, leaving Sherry without a developmental system for the varsity.

After a 3-7 mark in 2022, Sherry resigned. But he told the Charlottesville Daily Progress that he wasn’t done coaching.

“I am not ready to hang up the whistle,” he said. “I think I can positively impact more kids while teaching the game of football. Not sure where I will end up, local or departing the area, but I am certainly not retiring yet.”

For their part, Nobbs and Culpeper are glad Sherry didn’t hang it up.

“We’re very excited for him to get started,” Nobbs said. “He is well-respected in the game of football and a person who major college coaches call for advice on how to run certain schemes. He could have gone anywhere he wanted, so we’re glad he chose us.”