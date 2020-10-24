Culpeper honors Averett with surprise court dedication

When John Averett arrived at Culpeper High School on Friday morning, he thought he was there to look at a new alumni board featuring former Blue Devils that had gone on to play college sports.
Little did Averett know, he was about to receive the surprise of a lifetime.
Culpeper principal Daniel Soderholm led Averett into the school’s gymnasium, where the former boys basketball, cross country and golf coach found staff members, former players and members of his family waiting for him.
Soderholm then directed Averett’s attention to the gym floor, where a cloth was in place. When it was removed, an inscription beneath it read, “Coach John Averett Court.”
The enormity of the moment left Averett in a state of utter disbelief, so much so that Soderholm had to explain to him exactly what was going on.
“I thought I was coming to look at some board,” Averett said. “I was completely shocked.”
The surprise court dedication ceremony was the culmination of months of collaboration between Blue Devils athletic director Danny Nobbs and Gary Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
“Gary was the one who actually came up with the idea,” Nobbs said. “He helped to raise the funds to be able to make this happen. From there, we ended up designing it and had the company come in to put it on the court.
“It has been a six-month process, but it came out very nice,” he added.
Deal said he first spoke with Soderholm after coming up with the idea. Without hesitation, the principal green-lit the project, and a committee was formed to make it a reality.
“This ceremony today was warranted and supported by Principal Soderholm, the school board and everyone else involved,” Deal said. “That includes Daniel [Soderholm], Danny [Nobbs], Steve Southard, Leroy Hackley, Jim McNemar, Mike Ballato, Martin Snead, Donnie Johnston, Bobby Farnum, Jeff Cempre, Vanessa Allen, Sandra Reaves-Yates and David Martin.”
Deal continued: “I’m very proud that we were able to get this done because Coach Averett is a very worthy individual.” Averett coached at Culpeper from 1967-77, serving as the Blue Devils boys basketball coach for that entire duration. He also started the school’s cross country program, quickly building it into a powerhouse with a pair of state championships in its first five years of existence.
However, Averett is best remembered by the Culpeper community and Virginia high school sports fans for guiding the boys basketball team to the 1973 state championship. The Blue Devils defeated John F. Kennedy (now Nansemond River) 82-78 at the University of Virginia’s University Hall in Charlottesville to claim the title.
“The whole community followed that team wherever it went because we knew they had the chance to do something special,” Deal told the Star-Exponent last December. “Coach Averett was at the heart of that. He was very good at coaching and mentoring players, and he was excellent at fostering cohesion and nurturing chemistry with the teams he coached.”
In addition to having the floor named after him, Averett received a commemorative framed plaque that contained photos of him and outlined his accomplishments from his tenure at the school.
“I think this is the greatest honor I have ever had in my life,” he said. “I owe so many people for this, and it just means so much to me.”
The 82-year-old’s words might seem extraordinary when you consider everything he’s accomplished.
A 1960 graduate of the University of Richmond, the Falmouth native began his coaching career at his alma mater, Stafford High, where he served as boys basketball coach from 1960-63.
Averett moved on to New Kent High School from there, juggling the roles of AD, boys basketball, football and track coach for four years before migrating to Culpeper.
After a decade with the Blue Devils, Averett spent the 1977-78 season as an assistant coach for Richmond’s men’s basketball team before transitioning to a position in the Spiders’ athletic department from 1978-80.
In 1980, Averett accepted a position as{span} a senior sports marketing manager with Converse—a role he’d occupy for the next 21 years. His clients included legendary names in the world of basketball, such as Bob Knight, Rick Pitino, Denny Crum, Pat Summit, Julius Erving and Karl Malone.
Despite all of that, a big part of Averett’s heart has always been in Culpeper.
”I truly care about this county and this school,” he said. “The relationships I’ve made here mean the world to me.”
