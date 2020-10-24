Culpeper honors Averett with surprise court dedication

When John Averett arrived at Culpeper High School on Friday morning, he thought he was there to look at a new alumni board featuring former Blue Devils that had gone on to play college sports.

Little did Averett know, he was about to receive the surprise of a lifetime.

Culpeper principal Daniel Soderholm led Averett into the school’s gymnasium, where the former boys basketball, cross country and golf coach found staff members, former players and members of his family waiting for him.

Soderholm then directed Averett’s attention to the gym floor, where a cloth was in place. When it was removed, an inscription beneath it read, “Coach John Averett Court.”

The enormity of the moment left Averett in a state of utter disbelief, so much so that Soderholm had to explain to him exactly what was going on.

“I thought I was coming to look at some board,” Averett said. “I was completely shocked.”

The surprise court dedication ceremony was the culmination of months of collaboration between Blue Devils athletic director Danny Nobbs and Gary Deal, chairman of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.