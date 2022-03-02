Culpeper's Breckley, Eastern View's Anderson earn silver in state track meets

Culpeper’s Theresa Breckley and Eastern View’s Evelyn Anderson brought home silver medals from Tuesday’s VHSL state track meets in Lynchburg.

Breckley placed second in the Class 3 girls shot put (37–8), one spot ahead of teammate Ashley Lauritzen (36–10).

In the Class 4 meet held concurrently at Liberty University, Anderson was second in the girls 1,000 meters in 1:16.92, trailing only Great Bridge’s Kaden Wilson (1:15.42).

The Cyclone girls finished 16th overall in the team standings with 10 points. Heritage-Newport News (59) was first, edging out both Atlee (58) and Jefferson Forest 58).

Louisa got three third-place finishes in the Class 4 meet. Nicholas Emmert broke his own school record in the boys 1,600 (4:16.23); Tyler Torbush was third in the boys pole vault (12–6); and Dezmajia Carter earned bronze in the girls triple jump (36–7).

King George’s Sa’Nijah James placed fifth in the girls 300 (42.18), and teammate Anijah James added a seventh-place finish in the girls 55 hurdles (8.96) to her fifth-place finish in Monday’s long jump. Alexander Dachos placed sixth for the Foxes’ boys in the 1,000 (2:32.20).

Courtland’s Kwame Whitaker was fifth in the boys long jump (20–10.5), with teammate Amir Mateo eighth in the 300 (36.07). They also ran on the Cougars’ sixth-place 1,600 relay team (3:33.67).

Courtland’s Jennifer Koumandji placed sixth in the girls 55 meters (7.49) and ran on the Cougars’ sixth-place 800 relay (1:51.08). Teammate Michelle Pendleton placed eighth in the shot put (30–4.25), one spot behind Louisa freshman Taylor Waddy (32–4.5).

Loudoun Valley (56) was first overall in the boys standings, with Western Albemarle (47) and Pulaski County (46.50) rounding out the top three.

CLASS 3 MEETIn the Class 3 meet, Culpeper’s Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero capped a strong two-day performance by placing eighth in the girls 300 (43.60) and helping the Blue Devils finish fifth in the 800 relay (1:52.60) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (4:20.67). On Monday, Navarrete Guerrero placed second in the long jump (16-9).

Culpeper’s Jayla Ford added a ninth-place finish in the shot put (33-3).

The Blue Devil girls finished fifth overall in the team standings with 34 points, just behind fourth-place Rustburg (36). Heritage-Lynchburg (86) ran away with first place, followed by Maggie Walker (61) and Tabb (45.33).

Dequan Thompson was a standout for the Blue Devil boys, taking second in the long jump (21-7.50) and sixth in the triple jump (42-8.50).

Culpeper finished 14th overall in the boys team standings. Abingdon (97) came out on top, with Heritage-Lynchburg (63) and I.C. Norcom (53) rounding out the top three.

James Monroe’s Sydney Wynn was runner-up in the girls 500-meter dash. She finished in 1:17.96, trailing only state champion Alaysia Oakes of Heritage-Lynchburg (1:17.42).

The Yellow Jackets’ Brian Dudley earned two medals: a third in the 300 (35.04) and a fifth in the long jump (21–1.5).

Caroline’s Anton Jones-Wilson finished fifth in the boys 1,000 (2:39.57).

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s Devin Payne contributed to this report.