Culpeper's Thomas sets college destination

Like just about everything so far in 2020, Alexus Thomas' college decision took somewhat of a wait-and-see approach.

A senior defender for the Culpeper High School field hockey team, Thomas knew what she was looking for in a dance partner at the next level, but it was simply a matter of being patient enough to find the right match.

Thomas found that match in Converse College, a Division II school located in Spartanburg, S.C.

An announcement posted via Thomas' Twitter account last Sunday night read: "Ready for the next chapter! Beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to play field hockey at Converse College. I am so thankful for the support I’ve had along the way!"

Converse first reached out to Thomas in April, when she was trying to stay physically and mentally sharp in the wake of the lacrosse season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After she visited the campus in June, the Valkyries offered Thomas a spot on their roster beginning next fall.

Thomas took a few months to weigh her options, but she kept coming back to the same conclusion: Converse was a perfect fit for her as a student-athlete.