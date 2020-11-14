Culpeper's Thomas sets college destination

Like just about everything so far in 2020, Alexus Thomas' college decision took somewhat of a wait-and-see approach.
A senior defender for the Culpeper High School field hockey team, Thomas knew what she was looking for in a dance partner at the next level, but it was simply a matter of being patient enough to find the right match.
Thomas found that match in Converse College, a Division II school located in Spartanburg, S.C.
An announcement posted via Thomas' Twitter account last Sunday night read: "Ready for the next chapter! Beyond blessed to announce that I have committed to play field hockey at Converse College. I am so thankful for the support I’ve had along the way!"
Converse first reached out to Thomas in April, when she was trying to stay physically and mentally sharp in the wake of the lacrosse season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After she visited the campus in June, the Valkyries offered Thomas a spot on their roster beginning next fall.
Thomas took a few months to weigh her options, but she kept coming back to the same conclusion: Converse was a perfect fit for her as a student-athlete.
"[Converse] has a smaller campus, so the ratio between students and teachers is also small," she said via phone on Tuesday. "That means I will have more help inside the classroom, which is the most important thing to me."
Established in 1889, Converse is a private university that sits on 70 acres of land. According to the school's official website, it currently has an enrollment of just 1,329 students and a 12-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio.
"Once I found this school and visited it, I pretty much ended my search there," Thomas remarked.
The Valkyries compete in Conference Carolinas along with 10 other institutions, all of which are spread out between South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. Their field hockey program is still in its infancy, having only started in 2017.
Last year, head coach Valerie Clarke's team finished just 3-15 overall and 2-10 in the league. It had no seniors on its roster, and 12 of its 18 players were freshmen.
The Valkyries' bevy of youth could provide Thomas with an opportunity to make an impact as soon as she hits campus, but may also produce logjams at virtually every position on the pitch.
"I feel like one of my strengths is that I am always open to learn and try new things," Thomas said of the overall approach she plans to continue taking at the next level. "I think that mindset will be helpful not only for the team, but for my coaches as well."
Culpeper athletic director Danny Nobbs expressed confidence in Thomas' ability to translate from high school to college field hockey.
"She's going to do great no matter what they ask of her [at Converse]," Nobbs said. "I am very excited for her."
Now that Thomas has put her college decision to bed, she's hoping for one last hurrah with her fellow Blue Devils. Under the Virginia High School League's "Championships + 1" athletic calendar, which was put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the field hockey season is slated to begin next March.
"It's crazy to think that this is my last season in high school," Thomas said. "It will definitely be bittersweet, regardless of how many games we get to play or when we play them."
