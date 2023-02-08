Without a single player taller than 6-foot-2 on its roster, the Eastern View boys basketball team has had to rely on a talented trio of guards to spearhead its quest for a second-consecutive Battlefield District regular-season championship.

On Tuesday night, those guards stood the tallest when it mattered the most.

Jase Jackson scored 16 points, Darius Stafford tallied 13 and D’Myo Hunter finished with 10, buoying the Cyclones to a 55-44 victory over Courtland that clinched not only the Battlefield’s regular-season title, but the No. 1 seed and hosting privileges for next week’s district tournament.

Eastern View (11-9 overall, 10-3 district) owns a tiebreaker over Courtland (15-6, 9-4), King George (17-4, 9-4) and Caroline (11-9, 9-4), which means Friday night’s regular-season finale at crosstown rival Culpeper only counts for bragging rights and power points toward the Region 4B tournament.

“Playing Courtland is always tough,” said Cyclones assistant coach Jerome Pollard, who was filling in while head coach Patrick Thornhill was sidelined due to an undisclosed illness. “But I felt like our guys were up to the challenge tonight.”

Jackson scored 10 points in the second and third quarters, including a long 3-pointer from the right wing that gave Eastern View its biggest lead of the contest up to that point, 35-26, with 4:41 to play in the third.

After the Cougars staged a 7-0 run that was capped by a trey from Jaylen Brooks and an Aaron Dabney layup, Stafford took his cue to step up. First, he followed up his own miss in the lane with an offensive rebound and stickback, and then he converted a 3-point play to give the Cyclones a 40-34 advantage heading into the final period.

Neither squad converted a field goal for the first four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, until a layup by Eastern View’s Jimmy Waters extended the Cyclones’ lead to 43-34 with 3:23 remaining.

Stafford’s jumper in the paint 50 seconds later made it 45-34, and he teamed with Jackson and Hunter to convert 10 of 16 free-throw attempts over the final two minutes, securing the win.

“Darius and Jase are two of the better players in the district, and D’Myo is the oil that keeps our engine running,” Pollard said. “I told them all to go prove themselves and they responded well, making big plays when it mattered most.”

The Cougars pounced on Eastern View early on, leading for much of the first half, though their biggest advantage was just five points. Dabney recorded six of his team-high 11 points during this time.

However, the Cyclones’ bench staged a 9-2 run over the final three minutes of the second period, giving them a 27-24 halftime lead. Cam Roy tallied five points in the outburst, while Montreal Streat and Jayce Clancey contributed two each.

Courtland’s Aaron Brooks, who entered the night as the Battlefield’s leading scorer at 21 points per game, managed just eight points while battling foul trouble for much of the contest.

Courtland 10 14 10 10 — 44

Eastern View 8 19 13 15 — 55

Courtland (15-6, 9-4): Kwame Whitaker 0, Jaylen Brooks 7, Aaron Brooks 8, Brooks Shawaryn 5, Aaron Dabney 11, Donald Williams 0, Kayden Simonton 2, Saveyon Deas 3, Joshua Hartsfield 6, Roderick Magee 2. Totals: 15 10-13 44.

Eastern View (11-9, 10-3): Darius Stafford 13, Tyree Webster 0, D’Myo Hunter 10, Jayce Clancey 5, Cam Roy 5, Jase Jackson 16, Montreal Streat 2, Deuce Washington 0, Jimmy Waters 4. Totals: 17 17-30 55.

3-pointers: Courtland 4 (J. Brooks 2, Shawaryn, Dabney). Eastern View 4 (Jackson 2, Clancey, Roy).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 56, COURTLAND 30: Ange Hyonkeu’s 15 points helped the visiting Cyclones pick up an easy victory and clinch the district regular-season championship.

Hyonkeu poured in 12 of her points during the middle two quarters, as Eastern View (19-0, 13-0) overcame an 11-9 first-quarter deficit and rolled to a 43-24 lead.

Leila Hackley added nine points, while Mia Tinsley and Destiny Washington chipped in eight apiece.

Janay Hill paced the Cougars (5-16, 3-10) with 12 points.

The Cyclones can complete the first undefeated regular season in program history with a win over county rival Culpeper (16-4, 11-2) on Friday night at Culpeper Middle School. They’ve already broken the program record for most consecutive victories, which was previously held by the 2012-2013 squad, that won 17 in a row.

Eastern View 9 17 17 13 — 56 Courtland 11 4 9 6 — 30 Eastern View (19-0, 13-0): Ange Hyonkeu 15, Morgan Hoffman 0, Zaria Brown 6, Leila Hackley 9, Saniya Brown 7, KeKe Humphrey 0, Mia Tinsley 8, K.K. Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 2, Destiny Washington 8, Taylor Dinkins 0, Kolby Smoot 1. Totals: 21 10-14 56.

Courtland (5-16, 3-10): Zoie Hooks 4, Jay’Lenia Thomas 3, Juleena Washington 0, Peyton Heishman 2, Kayla Harvin 0, Airyana Maze 6, Anselina Prouty 3, Aminata Sillah 0, Janay Hill 12. Totals: 11 3-7 30.

3-pointers: Eastern View 4 (Hyonkeu, Z. Brown, Hackley, S. Brown). Courtland 5 (Hill 3, Hooks, Prouty).