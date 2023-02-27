After staging a pair of second-half rallies to send last Friday’s Region 4B semifinal game against Hanover to overtime, the Eastern View girls basketball team appeared to be on the brink of clinching its second-consecutive trip to both the regional championship game and the Class 4 state tournament.

Fate had other plans, however.

The top-seeded Cyclones went cold in the extra period, and Emma Slutzah’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining lifted No. 5 Hanover to a 70-67 victory.

The win advanced the Hawks (19-6) to Monday’s regional title game at second-seeded Matoaca (17-6), which beat No. 3 Chancellor 49-42 in Friday night’s other semifinal matchup.

Eastern View, which won its first 19 games this season, finishes its campaign at 22-2.

“It’s not the ending we wanted, but I’m extremely proud of how hard these ladies worked and the season they had,” Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs said. “They kept coming, regardless of the score, and that’s something I’ve said about them from the start. ... They never quit.”

Eastern View could’ve quit after it fell behind 42-30 on a trey by Hanover’s Hali Harris less than 90 seconds into the second half. Instead, it went on a 12-0 run that foretold the seesaw nature of the contest’s climax.

The Cyclones’ 6-foot-2 center, Khloe Bowles, scored four of the first six points in the rally with a pair of baskets in the paint. But it was fellow senior Destiny Washington that sustained it, tallying seven of her 17 points during it—including a three-point play that pulled the hosts within 42-41.

Eastern View’s other senior starter, Saniya Brown, capped the run with a 3 from the right wing that gave the Cyclones a 44-42 lead with 2:29 left in the third quarter.

Undeterred, Hanover matched Eastern View’s spurt with one of its own, registering the first nine points of the fourth period to turn a 49-47 deficit into a 56-49 advantage. Slutzah got things started with a jumper from the right baseline, then Meredith Atkinson scored on a stickback, Harris drained another 3 and Jada Oakcrum converted a pair of free-throw attempts.

Harris tacked on a three-point play and Jolena Goldkuhle made two free throws as the Hawks maintained a 61-55 lead with 1:58 to go.

Harris led Hanover with 20 points.

Refusing to fade away in their quest to repeat as regional champions, the Cyclones turned to their top scorer, Ange Hyonkeu. The sophomore guard sank a stepback trey from the left wing at the 1:38 mark, and then connected on the game-tying 3 from almost the same spot on the floor with 22 seconds remaining to send the contest to overtime.

Hyonkeu finished with a game-high 21 points.

“She’s our best shooter,” McCombs said of Hyonkeu, who averaged 16 points per contest this season. “So we usually put the ball in her hands in those situations. She did a great job coming through for us in the clutch.”

Zaria Brown made a layup and Washington a jumper in the opening minutes of overtime that put Eastern View ahead 65-63. Baskets by Atkinson and Kaycee Doughty gave the Hawks a 67-65 advantage before Bowles’ sank a pair of free throws to tie the score at 67 with 47 seconds to go.

On the ensuing possession, Harris found a wide-open Slutzah, who wasted no time putting up her game-winning offering from just to the right of the top of the key.

Harris came up with a steal on the Cyclones’ next trip down the court, and Eastern View was only able to get off one more shot—a long 3-point attempt by Leila Hackley which bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Hanover 21 16 10 14 9 — 70

Eastern View 21 9 19 12 6 — 67

Hanover (19-6): Hali Harris 20, Isabella Murphy 17, Meredith Atkinson 4, Emma Slutzah 11, Ava Olson 0, Jolena Goldkuhle 5, Kaycee Doughty 6, Jada Oakcrum 7, Carolina Goldkuhle 0. Totals: 25 8-15 70.

Eastern View (22-2): Ange Hyonkeu 21, Zaria Brown 7, Leila Hackley 3, Saniya Brown 5, Mia Tinsley 0, K.K. Brown 6, Khloe Bowles 8, Destiny Washington 17. Totals: 24 12-16 67.

3-pointers: Hanover 12 (Murphy 5, Harris 3, Slutzah 3, J. Goldkuhle). Eastern View 7 (Hyonkeu 4, Z. Brown, Hackley, S. Brown).