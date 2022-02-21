Cyclones, Blue Devils stand tall at state wrestling championships

A combined seven wrestlers from Eastern View and Culpeper placed at the Virginia High School League state championships, held in Virginia Beach and Salem over the weekend.

Cyclones freshman Brett Clatterbaugh stood above everyone else, completing an undefeated season by pinning Sherando’s Aydan Willis in 1:26 to win the Class 4 state title in the 220-pound division on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

“It was a very proud moment to know that I had realized a dream of mine,” said Clatterbaugh, who finished his freshman campaign with a 32-0 record. “I’m proudto bring a state title back [to EVHS] for my coaches, teammates and ultimately my family, who have all pushed me day in and day out to achieve what they knew I could.”

Clatterbaugh cut a path of destruction through Friday and Saturday’s action, winning all four of his matches by pinfall. He defeated Jamestown’s Jared Russett in 52 seconds in the opening round, rolled over Rock Ridge’s Ming Yu in just 27 seconds in the quarterfinals and topped Great Bridge’s Braeden Fluke in 4:27 in the semifinals.

If Clatterbaugh has his way, this was just the tip of the iceberg.

“My goal is to continue my undefeated streak and ultimately become Eastern View’s first four-time state champion,” he said.

Four other Cyclones placed over the weekend, led by Cam Sheads, who finished second in the 132-pound weight class. Elijah Smoot (120), Kadin Smoot (152) and Brayden Walker (285) all finished third in their respective divisions, while Landon Spence (170) came in sixth in his.

“My goal was to place in the top three at states, so it feels good to accomplish that,” said Walker, who went 35-5 this season. “I had a tough bracket and had some hard matches to wrestle, so I’m happy with the way things turned out.”

As a team, Eastern View finished the state meet third overall (117.5), just behind second-place Sherando (120.5). Great Bridge (235) ran away with the top spot.

“I’m proud of our team and the success we had this season,” Walker said.

Clatterbaugh added a heartfelt message for his coaches and teammates.

“They’re all strong-minded people,” he said. “I’m grateful for them all, because we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in otherwise.”

Blue Devils’ Marshall third in Class 3 Culpeper’s A.J. Marshall earned his third state placement in as many seasons, finishing third in the 170-pound division at the Class 3 state championships at Salem Civic Center Saturday.

On Friday, Marshall defeated Hopewell’s Bradlee Creel by pinfall in 56 seconds and Christiansburg’s J.J. Pociask by technical fall in 4:15. He was pinned by New Kent’s Domonic Baker in 4:53 in Saturday’s semifinals, but rebounded to pin Skyline’s Alex Sotello in 1:35 and take down Pociask by decision to claim third place.

Saturday’s result represents Marshall’s highest placement at the state level after finishing fifth in each of his first two seasons.

“It feels great knowing that I can consistently go to the next level and compete,” said Marshall, who has amassed a 90-14 career record with a pair of regional titles. “I like my results, but from here I’ve got to take the next step. Fifth was good when I was a freshman and sophomore and improving to third this year was nice, but now it’s about taking that final step to bring home the gold.”

Marshall’s teammate, Sebastian Gabarrete, also finished the campaign with a career-best sixth-place finish in the 160-pound class.

Gabarrete overcame a first-round loss by decision to Christiansburg’s Jacob Baier to win three consecutive matches in the consolation bracket. He pinned Booker T. Washington’s Anton Barnes in just 19 seconds, defeated Liberty Christian Academy’s Jordan Scott by decision and then pinned Goochland’s Reese Vincent in 1:37.

As a unit, the Blue Devils finished 18th out of 45 teams.

