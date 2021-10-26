Cyclones cheer squad second at regionals

The Eastern View cheerleading team finished second at last Saturday’s Region 4B competition, held at Hanover High, falling to eventual champion Dinwiddie by just one point in a tiebreaker.
By virtue of finishing in the top two of the region, the Cyclones will advance to the Class 4 state championships, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond.
This is the fourth season in a row that EVHS has finished in the top two in the region.
{span}In addition to the squad’s runner-up finish, five Cyclone cheerleaders earned all-region honors: Madeline Freeman, Kaylee Keene, Anna Labrie and Destiny Taylor were first-team selections, while Brooklynn Bragg was named to the second team.{/span}
{span}The EVHS cheerleading roster is comprised of seniors Brooklynn Bragg, Madeline Freeman, Melina Hufen, Anna Labrie, Marissa LaVenuta, Kya Peaks and Faith Sherbeyn; juniors Kaylee Keene, Marrin O’Neal and Destiny Taylor; and sophomores Hannah Bragg, Dinaysha Holmes and Cora Lewis. They are coached by Melissa Summerscales.{/span}
