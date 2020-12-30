Cyclones' Hoskin finds 'normalcy' with commitment celebration

Elijah Hoskin's college plans are no mystery.

A standout for the Eastern View football team over the past two seasons, Hoskin announced via his Twitter account on Thanksgiving Day that he'd accepted a preferred walk-on offer to continue his career at Old Dominion University beginning next August.

Still, in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing, Hoskin hadn't gotten the opportunity to celebrate his decision in the company of family, friends and coaches. The pandemic has sacked traditional, in-person signing ceremonies, often leaving virtual signing events that lack ballyhoo in their place.

However, the 6-foot-3, 278-pound senior isn't one to take things lying down. That's not what all-region offensive linemen do. Instead, they pancake whatever obstacles dare get in their way.

Joined by a small group of loved ones and Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield, Hoskin celebrated his commitment at Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Culpeper Tuesday night.

"I knew we couldn't have a big celebration because of COVID," Hoskin said. "But it was very important to me that I be able to celebrate this achievement with those closest to me. It gave me a sense of normalcy."