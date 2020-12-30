Cyclones' Hoskin finds 'normalcy' with commitment celebration

Elijah Hoskin's college plans are no mystery.
A standout for the Eastern View football team over the past two seasons, Hoskin announced via his Twitter account on Thanksgiving Day that he'd accepted a preferred walk-on offer to continue his career at Old Dominion University beginning next August.
Still, in the age of COVID-19 and social distancing, Hoskin hadn't gotten the opportunity to celebrate his decision in the company of family, friends and coaches. The pandemic has sacked traditional, in-person signing ceremonies, often leaving virtual signing events that lack ballyhoo in their place.
However, the 6-foot-3, 278-pound senior isn't one to take things lying down. That's not what all-region offensive linemen do. Instead, they pancake whatever obstacles dare get in their way.
Joined by a small group of loved ones and Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield, Hoskin celebrated his commitment at Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Culpeper Tuesday night.
"I knew we couldn't have a big celebration because of COVID," Hoskin said. "But it was very important to me that I be able to celebrate this achievement with those closest to me. It gave me a sense of normalcy."
Regaining a sense of normalcy has been key for Hoskin over the last few months. He was diagnosed with anxiety and depression after reaching what he called "the lowest point I've ever experienced in my life" amid the coronavirus shutdowns and the postponement of the 2020 high school football season to next February.
“It got to the point where some days I didn’t know if I was going be able to beat it,” Hoskin told the Star-Exponent last month. “There were days where I just wanted to give up on everything.”
Instead of giving up, Hoskin relied on medication and routine to strengthen his mental health.
"When the gyms and weight rooms were locked down, Elijah still found ways to get his workouts in," Hatfield said. "Not only did that help him improve both physically and mentally, but it showed his character in the face of others who were using the pandemic as an excuse not to work hard."
An all-Region 4B selection on both the offensive and defensive lines in 2019, Hoskin said ODU has indicated it plans to use him on the former. He selected the Monarchs’ offer over offers from Football Bowl Subdivision members Campbell (N.C.), Central Arkansas, Long Island (N.Y.) and Wagner (N.Y.), Division II institutions Frostburg (Md.) State, Glenville (W.Va.) State and West Virginia Wesleyan, Division III schools Averett, Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney, Randolph-Macon and Shenandoah, and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Hoskin was swayed by a recent visit to Old Dominion’s campus in Norfolk, in which new head coach Ricky Rahne and his staff, as well as the current Monarch players, endeared themselves to him.
”I knew it was a fit when I went there,” Hoskin said last month. “It just seemed like home to me because the coaching staff and the players showed me a lot of love. That love has continued since my visit, so I already feel like I’m a part of the family they have down there.”
As Hoskin signed his letter of intent Tuesday evening, Hatfield stood next to him, wearing a proud grin all the while.
"I'm very proud of him," Hatfield proclaimed. "He's continued to grow as a young man and a football player, and it's exciting to see him achieve his goals after working so hard.
"It's a big deal to be able to celebrate these moments with those we love," he continued. "You have to savor these things, especially with all that's going on in the world."
Hoskin shared a similar view of his big moment.
"It was just amazing to have my family, friends and Coach Hatfield around to witness me officially taking the next step in my life," he said. "It was just a great time to reflect on my past while looking ahead to my future."
