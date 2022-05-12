Cyclones remain dominant in easy win over Courtland

With the entire roster returning from a team that won the Battlefield District championship and finished as the Region 4B runner-up a year ago, Eastern View boys tennis coach Preston Will knew he was going to have a good squad this season.

So far, the Cyclones haven’t disappointed their coach.

Eastern View remained undefeated on the season by breezing past visiting Courtland 9-0 on Wednesday evening.

The Cyclones (14-0 overall, 12-0 district) have defeated every opponent by a 9-0 margin so far this spring, clinching another district title along the way.

“We set goals at the beginning of the year,” Will said. “The boys came out focused and determined to reach those goals. This was just a step along the way.”

Bryce Johnson earned an 8-1 victory over Jackson Kourouklis at No. 1 singles to get Eastern View rolling on Wednesday.

Julius Ferlazzo, Josh Shrader, Jason Manne, Morgan Kidd and Noah Ferlazzo followed Johnson’s lead, recording 8-0 wins at the No. 2 through No. 6 spots, respectively.

“I never have to worry about Bryce and Julius. They have a great mindset to never let their opponent get the upper hand,” Will said. “Morgan and Jason have also done a great job staying focused and remaining undefeated on the year.”

Will said Shrader and Noah Ferlazzo, both freshmen, haven’t played like rookies this season.

”Josh has been dominant and is a nice addition to a solid team,” he remarked. “Noah Ferlazzo bounced back from a shaky match in his last outing and got back to his dominant ways [today].”

The Cyclones have just one regular-season contest remaining, which is on the road at crosstown rival Culpeper on Friday. Regardless of the outcome of that match, they’ll be the top seed and host school for the district tournament, which begins on Tuesday.

The top-12 teams in the region by power-point rankings will qualify for the regional tourney, which starts on Friday, May 20. The higher seed in each matchup will be the host school. Eastern View is currently ranked No. 2, so the Cyclones would be the home team against everyone except top-seeded Matoaca.

Will said his squad has a very specific goal moving forward.

“Our outlook is to go to the regional finals and try to reach the state tournament for the first time,” he said.