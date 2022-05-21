Cyclones trap Foxes, win Battlefield District championship

The Eastern View boys tennis team finished at the top of the Battlefield District’s regular-season standings a year ago, but the Cyclones were left feeling unfulfilled after there was no district tournament due to a COVID-shortened season.

With things back to normal this year, Eastern View got exactly what it wanted.

The host Cyclones won the district tourney by blanking King George 6-0 on Wednesday.

“We set goals at the beginning of the year, and this was just a step to reaching those goals,” Eastern View head coach Preston Will said. “Our expectation is to win championships, but it is always a relief when we win the final point.”

Much like it has throughout this season, victory seemed like a foregone conclusion for the unbeaten Cyclones (16-0) on Wednesday.

No. 1 seed Bryce Johnson, the only senior in Eastern View’s singles lineup, knocked off the Foxes’ Max Freitag 6-4, 6-2 to set the tone for his squad.

“It feels great being undefeated,” Johnson said. “I first started playing tennis four years ago and I came in knowing nothing. I’ve worked my behind off every day just to get here.”

“The thing is, my work is nowhere near done,” he continued. “I’m going to college for tennis, and I’ve got to work my butt off just like I did here at EVHS. It takes dedication and persistence to become great, and that’s what it took for me to get this far.”

Johnson’s teammates followed his lead.

Second-seeded Julius Ferlazzo won his match 6-2, 6-2. Then No. 3 Josh Shrader and No. 4 Jason Manne each won 6-0, 6-0, and fifth-seeded Morgan Kidd recorded a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Now that they’ve claimed the district title they’ve coveted for a year, the Cyclones will turn their attention to this week’s Region 4B tournament, where they will be the No. 2 overall seed.

“When it’s win or go home, it brings a different mindset to the court and everybody understands that,” Will said of his squad’s approach moving forward.