Departed Bobby Jenkins remembered fondly by family, players and colleagues

One such example of Jenkins’ impact on his protégés is Jabrel Mines, who played football for him at Caroline.

“He wanted the best out of you on the field and would not allow you to settle for anything less,” said Mines, who went on to play at William & Mary and earn a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health sciences. “Unlike most coaches, however, his guidance did not stop once you left the field. He wanted the best out of you in every aspect of your life because he truly cared about you.”

Mines, whose senior year of high school marked both his fourth season on the Cavaliers’ varsity squad and Jenkins’ fourth as its head coach, recalled the program’s struggles early in Jenkins’ tenure and the coach’s response to them.

“After we went 1-9 my freshman year, a lot of the players, myself included, were wondering if things were going to work,” he said. “The first day of camp my sophomore year, he asked me to go dig a hole. I was so angry because I didn’t come to practice to dig holes, I came to play football. If I wanted to dig holes then I would’ve stayed home and worked with my mom in her flower garden.”

Nonetheless, Mines grabbed a shovel and started digging. And he continued to do so until Jenkins told him he was finished.