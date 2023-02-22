RICHMOND—Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill was bullish about his team's chances of taking down defending Class 4 state champion Varina in Tuesday night's Region 4B quarterfinal matchup.

It hardly mattered to Thornhill that the Blue Devils entered the game without a loss to a Virginia public school so far this season, or that they held a clear size advantage over the Cyclones. After all, Eastern View entered the contest riding an 11-game winning streak in which its average margin of victory was more than 20 points.

As it turned out, the Cyclones nearly pulled off the upset. And if it hadn't been for K.J. Wyche, they very well may have.

Wyche scored 22 of his game-high 32 points in the second half, helping Varina stave off three Eastern View rallies and earn a hard-fought 86-82 victory.

The win advanced the second-seeded Blue Devils (18-4) to Friday's regional semifinals, where they will host No. 6 Dinwiddie (16-8). The Generals beat third-seeded Courtland 66-40 in another regional quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday night in Fredericksburg.

The Varina-Dinwiddie winner will punch its ticket to next Monday's regional championship game while also earning a spot in the Class 4 state tournament, which begins on March 3.

"I thought we had them," Thornhill said with a smile. "We battled hard until the end and just came up a little short unfortunately."

On a few occasions during Tuesday's contest, it looked like the Cyclones (15-10) would be the ones Dinwiddie had to prepare for. But the Blue Devils had an answer each time, and more often than not, it involved Wyche.

Trailing by 14 points in the second quarter, Eastern View staged a 13-3 run to trim Varina's lead to 39-35 at halftime. Jase Jackson, who finished with a team-high 30 points, connected on two of his six 3-pointers during the spurt.

But Wyche, a 5-foot-9 junior point guard, used a combination of superior quickness and slick footwork to attack the rim at the onset of the second half, tallying the first seven points to restore the Blue Devils' advantage to double-digits at 46-35. He added two more baskets from close range just a few minutes later as that lead grew to 56-43.

"We've got a younger team than we had last year," Wyche said. "So when times get tough, they look to me to take things over. That's what I felt like I had to do, because [Eastern View] was going to keep coming."

On the cusp of things completely getting away from them, the Cyclones manufactured a 17-3 run over the final three minutes of the third period. Jackson kicked things off with a pair of 3-pointers before Jayce Clancey scored six straight points and D'Myo Hunter converted a three-point play. Jackson then capped the rally with a layup just before the buzzer that gave Eastern View its first lead since the game's opening minutes, 60-59.

This time, Varina responded with a 10-3 spurt to start the fourth quarter, going up 69-63. Wyche and reserve guard Dominique Coleman each had a layup and a trey during the stretch.

The Cyclones' last gasp saw Jackson record four points in a 10-3 run, including a layup that gave them their final lead of the night, 73-72, with just over three minutes to play.

"I had a positive mindset because I knew we were going to go out there, play hard and win the game," Jackson said. "I never considered anything else."

The Blue Devils had other ideas, however.

On the ensuing possession after Jackson's go-ahead layup, Varina's Josh Hughes wasted no time giving his squad the lead back with a hook shot from the left baseline. The next time down the floor, Malachi Cosby collected a miss from Hughes and converted a three-point play, extending the Blue Devils' edge to 77-73 with 2:21 remaining.

The 6-3 Cosby finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hughes, a 6-8 center, added 13 points and nine boards.

As a team, Varina outrebounded Eastern View 38-25, which included a 17-10 advantage on the offensive glass. Cosby corralled eight of those offensive rebounds, while Hughes had four.

"They killed us on the glass," Thornhill said. "We knew coming in that we had to keep them off the boards, and we didn't do that. All those second-chance opportunities they had really hurt us."

Darius Stafford, who recorded 10 of his 24 points in the final stanza, kept the Cyclones close over the final two minutes, even pulling them within 82-80 on a bucket in the lane with 45 seconds left. But Wyche chipped in a layup and two free throws to help the Blue Devils slam the door shut.

"I figured that it would come down to this type of game," Varina head coach Kenneth Randolph said. "Eastern View is a very good team that shoots the ball at a very high clip, and that showed, especially with [Jackson and Stafford]. It came down to our rebounding and making key shots in order to survive and advance."

In the other locker room, Thornhill reflected on his squad's accomplishments this season, which included repeating as Battlefield District regular-season and tournament champions.

"I'm proud of the way we played tonight and the way we stared down adversity and got better each day," he said. "Regardless of what happened each day, good or bad, these guys always showed up the next day ready to go."

Eastern View 12 23 25 22 — 82

Varina 25 14 20 27 — 86

Eastern View (15-10): Darius Stafford 24, Tyree Webster 2, D'Myo Hunter 4, Jayce Clancey 14, Jase Jackson 30, Montreal Streat 2, Josh Seworder 0, Jimmy Waters 6. Totals: 33 8-10 82.

Varina (18-4): Malachi Cosby 14, Anthony Greene 2, Myles Derricott 4, K.J. Wyche 32, Dominique Coleman 8, Jerome Conway 13, Daion Jones 0, Damari Carter 0, Josh Hughes 13. Totals: 33 15-28 86.

3-pointers: Eastern View 8 (Jackson 6, Clancey 2). Varina 5 (Coleman 2, Conway, Derricott, Wyche).