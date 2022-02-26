Eastern View boys fall 58-56 on buzzer-beater by Henrico's Brand-Parker

The Eastern View boys basketball team always envisioned its season ending with a wild celebration on the court.

The Cyclones just never imagined it would be someone else's players and fans doing the celebrating on their home floor.

Kyle Brand-Parker's buzzer-beating stickback lifted No. 4 seed Henrico to a 58-56 victory over top-seeded Eastern View in the Region 4B semifinals on Friday night, triggering a raucous scene that was more embarrassing than spirited for those involved.

With the score tied at 56 and six seconds to play, the Warriors' Jaden Walker drove down the lane, drew a double team and dished the ball off to teammate Elijah Brockenbrough. Brockenbrough's layup attempt hit the front of the rim, but Brand-Parker, who had snuck down the left baseline, caught the rebound and flipped it through the net in mid-air just before the buzzer sounded.

It should have been a banner moment for Henrico (17-6), which advanced to Monday's regional championship game at No. 2 Varina (21-1) and punched its ticket to the Class 4 state tournament regardless of the result of that contest.

It wasn't though.

Immediately following Brand-Parker's game-winner, a sizeable contingent of Warrior fans sitting behind the Henrico bench rushed the court to celebrate with the players. That celebration found its way across the floor, where it settled in front of the Cyclones' student section, starting a flurry of mischief that included one Warriors player and several of their fans stomping on Eastern View's Cyclone logo at midcourt, Eastern View fans throwing soda and Gatorade bottles (some of which still contained liquid) from the stands onto the court and at least one Cyclones player getting physically involved with a Henrico fan.

Lost in the madness was the ultimate juxtaposition of two squads that had just fought tooth and nail for their playoff lives: a jubilant Brand-Parker being embraced by most of his Henrico teammates at the far end of the floor while Eastern View's Corey Long lay face-first on the court in utter despair just feet away.

"This was the best night of my life," said Brand-Parker, a senior forward who scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. "I saw [Brockenbrough] put the shot up, and I just wanted to be in position to rebound it if he missed. I was in the right place at the right time.

"It felt amazing," he added.

The Warriors found themselves in the right place at the right time for Brand-Parker's heroics due in large part to the shooting prowess of Walker, who made some big shots both early and late.

Walker came out of the gate on fire, connecting on a pair of 3-pointers to help Henrico build a 19-14 lead by the end of the opening period. He sank two more 3s and scored 10 points in the Warriors' 18-5 game-ending run, which covered the final 5:42.

Walker finished with a game-high 21 points.

"My teammates trust me to make those big shots," the junior point guard said. "They do a great job of getting me open looks, and I don't like letting them down."

Not to be overlooked was the Cyclones' own 3-point marksman, Jase Jackson.

Jackson was instrumental in Eastern View (20-2) turning its early deficit into a 35-31 halftime advantage. The junior guard knocked down a pair of treys in the second quarter, the last of which gave the Cyclones a 24-22 lead with five minutes to go before intermission.

Eastern View maintained its advantage throughout the third period and well into the fourth, with Jackson's third and final 3 giving the Cyclones their largest lead of the night, 51-40, with 6:30 remaining.

Jackson finished with a team-high 13 points, while Long scored 12 and Amaree Robinson had 11.

But Jackson's last salvo served only to wake Henrico up. Brand-Parker's layup started the Warriors' pivotal run, and Walker's two treys followed, cutting Eastern View's edge to 54-48 with 3:46 to go. Brand-Parker added a bucket in the paint, then Walker strung together back-to-back 2-for-2 trips to the free-throw line to make it 56-54 at the 2:15 mark. Brockenbrough followed that with a 2-for-2 charity-stripe effort of his own, tying the score at 56 with 1:22 remaining and setting the stage for the wild finish.

"We knew we could win this game, and we know what we can do in this tournament," Brand-Parker said. "There were a lot of people counting us out with us having to come on the road and play the top seed in the region, but I think we showed what our team can do tonight."

Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill took time after the chaos had dissipated to reflect on the season his squad had, which included a 20-game winning streak and the program's first-ever Battlefield District regular-season title.

"The guys played hard and we had a hell of a season," he said. "We just didn't make enough plays at the end, but I'm proud of this group of guys and the way they've all developed as both basketball players and young men."

Henrico 19 12 7 20 — 58

Eastern View 13 22 10 11 — 56

Henrico (17-6): Elijah Brockenbrough 6, Matt Elliott 5, James Lewis 0, Jaden Walker 21, Kyle Brand-Parker 14, P.J. Wyatt 8, Shannon Rosser 2, Karon Richardson 2. Totals: 20 12-20 58.

Eastern View (20-2): Rickey Butler 8, Tyree Webster 8, Corey Long 12, D’Myo Hunter 4, Jase Jackson 13, Montreal Streat 0, Amaree Robinson 11. Totals: 21 7-12 56.

3-pointers: Henrico 6 (Walker 5, Wyatt). Eastern View 7 (Jackson 3, Butler 2, Robinson 2).

