2023 didn't start off well for the Eastern View boys basketball team.

The Cyclones found out during the second week of January that they would have to vacate four wins from November and December due to using an ineligible player, costing them valuable power points in the race for a Region 4B playoff berth and a game in the Battlefield District standings.

As if that weren't enough, Eastern View dropped back-to-back contests just days after receiving the bad news, including a road matchup at district rival Courtland.

However, the Cyclones responded to that adversity by rattling off lopsided wins over Culpeper, Chancellor, Caroline, James Monroe and Spotsylvania over the final two weeks of January, getting themselves back in the thick of the district championship race and the regional standings in the process.

That hot streak continued on Thursday night, as Darius Stafford scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to help Eastern View hold off host King George 73-65 for its sixth-straight victory.

That win by the Cyclones (10-9 overall, 9-3 district), coupled with Chancellor's 62-58 upset over Caroline (10-9, 8-4) on Friday night, means they are now in a two-way tie with Courtland (15-5, 9-3) for first place in the Battlefield.

Eastern View and Courtland will square off on Tuesday night at Eastern View. A win in that game would give the Cyclones their second-consecutive district regular-season title and the right to host next week's district tournament.

"Your true character is defined when you face adversity," Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said after Thursday's contest. "Whatever happened yesterday, last week or last month is in the past. We believe in taking things one day at a time, and I'm proud of the guys for how they've maintained that approach."

The Cyclones had no reason to look past the Foxes (16-4, 8-4), who are the top-ranked squad in the region. They built a 41-31 halftime lead thanks to 17 points from Stafford and 11 by fellow junior guard D'Myo Hunter.

But King George, which entered the game on a hot streak of its own courtesy of eight-straight victories, went on a 19-2 run in the third quarter that flipped the script and gave the Foxes a 52-46 advantage entering the final period.

Junior forward Mekhai White sparked the run, connecting on three 3-pointers and tallying 11 of his 18 points during it.

"It was pure determination," King George head coach Neil Lyburn said of White's performance. "The guys feed off of his energy, and he knocked down a couple shots and just got rolling."

With White lighting up the scoreboard, Stafford took that as his cue to take the reins for Eastern View. He scored the Cyclones' first nine points of the fourth quarter, giving them the lead back at 55-54.

"I just got hot early," Stafford said of his career night. "My shots were falling, so I kept shooting. I knew we needed this win."

White's fourth 3 of the evening put the Foxes back on top 57-55, and the two teams would go on to swap the advantage three more times midway through the period, with Nehemiah Frye's layup giving King George its last lead at 61-60.

Frye finished with 18 points before fouling out with 2:01 remaining in the game.

Layups by Jase Jackson and Jayce Clancey, followed by a three-point play from Jackson, put Eastern View up 67-63 with just under three minutes to go. Then Jackson and Stafford combined to go 5 for 10 at the free-throw line in the final minutes to secure the win.

Jackson ended the night with 16 points.

Lyburn expressed concern at the discrepancy in free throw attempts between the two squads--the Cyclones had 27 opportunities from the line, while the Foxes managed just three.

"I felt like our guys were playing good, tough defense," Lyburn said. "The [officials] were calling fouls on their end, but our guys weren't getting calls on our end. [Eastern View] was shooting in the double-bonus halfway through the fourth quarter, and there's not much you can do about it at that point."

REGIONAL ROUNDUP

King George remained the top-ranked team in the region through Friday with a 30.90 power rating, though Courtland (30.70) is nipping at the Foxes' heels. Matoaca (29.74) and Dinwiddie (29.56) are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Eastern View (26.26) jumped from No. 10 to No. 8, leapfrogging both Hanover (26.10) and Atlee (26.08).

The top 12 teams in the region at the end of the regular season will advance to the regional tourney, with the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye.

Eastern View 18 23 5 27 — 73

King George 16 15 21 13 — 65

Eastern View (10-9, 9-3): Darius Stafford 31, Tyree Webster 3, D’Myo Hunter 14, Jayce Clancey 4, Jase Jackson 16, Montreal Streat 3, Josh Seworder 0, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 27 12-27 73.

King George (16-4, 8-4): Nehemiah Frye 18, Da’mon Duffin 2, Mekhai White 18, Ethan Chase 9, James Patteson 5, Joshua Powell 11, Mason Nicoletti 0, Thomas Clary 0, Joe Billingsley 2. Totals: 28 2-3 65.

3-pointers: Eastern View 7 (Stafford 3, Hunter 3, Webster). King George 7 (White 4, Chase 2, Patteson).