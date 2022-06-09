Eastern View boys tennis reaches goal of state tournament berth

At the beginning of the season, Eastern View boys tennis coach Preston Will and his team set a goal to make it to the Class 4 state tournament.

On May 25, the Cyclones defeated Patrick Henry 5-0 in the Region 4B semifinals. Regardless of the outcome of the regional title game, Will and his squad knew they had reached their goal, as the top two teams in each region qualify for the state tourney.

Eastern View ultimately fell 5-2 to Hanover in the regional championship game, with No. 4 seed Jason Manne (6-1, 6-1) and No. 5 Morgan Kidd (4-6, 6-4, 6-2) accounting for their two wins against the Hawks.

The Cyclones brushed off the loss though, defeating Region 4A champion Jamestown 5-4 on the road in the state quarterfinals on June 2.

“We set a goal to reach the state tournament and we did that,” Will said. “Winning our first-round match on top of that was a huge step in the positive direction this program is heading.”

Eastern View’s season ended Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 loss at Hanover in the state semifinals.

Once again, Manne and Kidd earned victories at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

“We played well across the board [this season] because we are deep,” Will said of his team, which finished the year with an 18-2 record and a Battlefield District title. “Now we have a taste of state tournament play and an idea of what it’s going to take to keep improving and not settle for just making it to the state semifinal.”

The Cyclones are expected to return all of their starters next season except for senior Bryce Johnson, their No. 1 player.

Will tipped his cap to Johnson’s growth as a player and contributions to Eastern View’s success.

“Bryce came to me four years ago having never played tennis before,” he said. “He worked extremely hard to become a good tennis player. We will miss him a lot next year and wish him the best of luck during his college tenure. His departure will test our philosophy of reloading instead of needing to rebuild, which is a testament to the program he helped build.”