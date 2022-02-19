 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern View, Culpeper wrestlers advance to state championships

Five Eastern View wrestlers earned their way into Saturday’s championship bracket semifinals in the Class 4 state meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Elijah Smoot (120), Cameron Sheads (130), Landon Spence (170), Brett Clatterbaugh (220) and Brayden Walker (285) all advanced on Friday for the Cyclones, who were in third place in the team standings behind Great Bridge and Sherando entering Saturday’s action.

CLASS 3 CHAMPIONSHIPS Two Culpeper wrestlers qualified for the championship semifinals in the Class 3 state meet at Salem Civic Center.

A.J. Marshall (170) and Sebastian Gabarette (160) both grappled their way into Saturday’s championship slate.

Marshall, a junior, has now placed in the state championships in all three of his seasons with the Blue Devils.

