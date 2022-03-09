Eastern View girls, boys well-represented on all-region hoops teams

On the heels of two of the more memorable seasons in school history, the Eastern View girls and boys basketball teams were both well-represented when Region 4B announced its postseason honors on Monday.

Trinity Washington and Ange Hyonkeu each made the all-region first team after helping the Lady Cyclones win their first regional championship in program history.

Washington, a senior point guard, averaged seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. She scored 20 points in Eastern View’s 41-40 regional quarterfinal win over Courtland, then had 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 52-44 victory over state power Monacan in the regional semifinals.

Hyonkeu, a freshman guard, averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals per contest. She tallied 18 points in the win over Monacan, then poured in 24 in the Lady Cyclones’ 53-50 victory over Powhatan in the regional title game.

“They were so important to everything we were able to accomplish this year,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said of the pair. “Trinity set the tone for us with her ability to control the pace of the game and set her teammates up to score. Ange demonstrated a consistent ability to score and a toughness you just don’t see in many freshmen.”

McCombs was recognized as the region’s co-coach of the year after guiding the Lady Cyclones to a 20-3 record and their first Class 4 state tournament berth since 2019. In addition to the regional championship, McCombs also led them to the Battlefield District tournament title.

Monacan’s Larry Starr shared coach of the year honors with McCombs.

Powhatan’s Faith Henderson was named region player of the year after averaging 21 points per game.

The rest of the first team consisted of Patrick Henry-Ashland’s Logan Nuckols, Courtland’s Kiyah Lewis, Mechanicsville’s Madi Butler, Monacan’s Amirah Washington and Matoaca’s Hannah Williams.

Henderson, Nuckols, Butler and Williams are seniors, while Washington is a sophomore and Lewis is a freshman.

On the boys side, Eastern View’s Corey Long earned first-team recognition after averaging 21 points and 13 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-6 senior forward, who was named Battlefield District player of the year last month, led the Cyclones to a 20-2 mark and the district regular-season and tournament championships.

“Corey worked hard to become a better player, but what I’m most proud of him for is the leadership he displayed this season,” Eastern View head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We wouldn’t have had the year we did without his leadership.”

Cyclones point guard Amaree Robinson made the second team thanks to a standout sophomore campaign where he averaged 15 points, five assists and three steals per game.

“Amaree adjusted really well to going from our sixth man as a freshman to running the offense as a sophomore,” Thornhill said. “He did a good job setting up his teammates, but also showed the ability to score as well.”

Varina’s Alphonzo Billups was named region player of the year, while the Blue Devils’ Kenneth Randolph took home coach of the year honors.

Varina (24-1) won the Region 4B title and will play Loudoun County for the Class 4 state championship Thursday afternoon at VCU’s Siegel Center.

The rest of the first team was comprised of Varina’s Kennard Wyche, Atlee’s Rival Axselle, Courtland’s Aaron Brooks, Henrico’s Jaden Walker, George Wythe’s DeShawn Goodwyn and Monacan’s Rasheed Daniels.

Axselle and Goodwyn are seniors, Brooks, Walker and Daniels are juniors, and Wyche is a sophomore.

The full all-region teams are listed below.

ALL-REGION 4B GIRLS

Player of the year: Faith Henderson (Powhatan)

Co-coaches of the year: Mike McCombs (Eastern View) and Larry Starr (Monacan)

FIRST TEAM Logan Nuckols (Patrick Henry-Ashland), Trinity Washington (EV), Kiyah Lewis (Courtland), Madi Butler (Mechanicsville), Amirah Washington (Mon), Hannah Williams (Matoaca), Ange Hyonkeu (EV).

SECOND TEAM Kayla Ford (Hanover), MacKenzie Swayne (Mon), Kendall Scott (Chancellor), Sanaa Moore (Henrico), Hali Harris (Han), Olivia Hilliard (Ct), Kayla Terry (Pow), Trinity Jones (Mon).

ALL-REGION 4B BOYS

Player of the year: Alphonzo Billups (Varina)

Coach of the year: Kenneth Randolph (Var)

FIRST TEAM Corey Long (Eastern View), Kennard Wyche (Var), Rival Axselle (Atlee), Aaron Brooks (Courtland), Jaden Walker (Henrico), DeShawn Goodwyn (George Wythe), Rasheed Daniels (Monacan).

SECOND TEAM Charlie Rohr (Hanover), Zyir Baskerville (Var), Christian Carden (Var), G’Mari Quarles (Huguenot), Amaree Robinson (EV), P.J. Wyatt (Hen), Jayden Pierre (Matoaca), Owen DeShazo (Han).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.