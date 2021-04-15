Eastern View golf team wraps up season at Region 4B championship

The Eastern View golf team finished fourth at Wednesday's Region 4B championship, which was held at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club in Ruther Glen.

Robert Scott shot an 87 to lead the Cyclones. Gaige Robson (95), Irish Leonardo (96), Peter Scott (97), Jason Mills (98) and Kelly Hackley (110) followed.

Louisa’s Zane Moore finished in a tie for third place in the individual standings to earn a spot in next week’s Class 4 state championship, which will be played on Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

Moore finished with a 3-over par 74 to tie with team champion Monacan’s Brayden Latham. With the Chiefs punching their ticket to states as a team, Moore took the final individual qualifying spot.

Monacan’s Quint Dingledine was the individual champion, carding a 3-under par 69. Andrew Wilkinson (71) of Hanover finished second.

Other local top-10 finishers included Chancellor’s Kai Crockett (81) in seventh, and Courtland’s Jack Hayden (84) and Charlie Welsh (84), who tied for 10th.

The Chiefs shot 318 as a team, followed by runner-up Hanover (339), Orange (372) and Eastern View (375).