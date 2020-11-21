Eastern View softball duo makes college destinations official

After attending a camp at Ferrum last year and then taking a tour of the campus prior to the pandemic, Moore said her mind was pretty much made up about committing to the school, which competes in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

“Everyone was so welcoming there,” she said. “It didn’t take long for me to fall in love with the place.”

Moore played both catcher and first base for Eastern View’s varsity team as a sophomore in 2019, but said Ferrum has indicated it plans to play her at the former once she arrives on campus.

“It’s going to be an adjustment for sure, moving from high school and travel ball to college ball,” she added. “But I think the work I continue to put in and the competition I’ve faced, especially during travel, has prepared me well for it.”

“I’m very proud of her,” Pollard said of her daughter, who hopes to one day become a teacher. “And I’m so glad she chose Ferrum, because they have a great elementary education program.”

Scott, who was a first-team all-Battlefield District selection while rotating between multiple positions for the Cyclones in 2019, took her first visit to Frostburg’s campus over a year ago.