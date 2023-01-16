Eastern View wrestling sees mixed results at Virginia Duals

The Eastern View wresting team went 1-3 at the Virginia Duals, held Saturday and Sunday at the Hampton Coliseum.

The Cyclones defeated Liberty 42-37 in their first match of the tournament, with Elijah Smoot (132), Nicholas Ramsey (165), Kadin Smoot (175), Branson James (190), Brett Clatterbaugh (215) and Brayden Walker (285) all earning pinfall victories.

However, Eastern View fell 54-27 to Hempfield (Pa.) to conclude Day 1. Then, the Cyclones lost 45-26 to Grundy and 48-27 to Delaware Military Academy on Day 2.

Despite those results, a handful of Cyclones performed well throughout the tourney.

Elijah Smoot went undefeated, earning a 5-2 decision over Hempfield's Seamus Mack and pinning Grundy's Dominic Cioli and DMA's Jackson Grandel.

Michael Byrne (157), Ramsey, Kadin Smoot and Clatterbaugh each finished 3-1.

After dropping a 16-12 decision to Liberty's Elijah Reid, Byrne pinned Hempfield's Dominic Angelo and Grundy's Brody Ford, then beat DMA's Erick Malmgren by a 4-0 decision.

Ramsey pinned Hempfield's Vincent Hernandez and Grundy's Cameron Keene before ultimately being pinned himself by DMA's Malcolm Roy.

Kadin Smoot pinned Hempfield's Kain Hayden, then was pinned by Grundy's Ian Scammel after a match that lasted nearly five minutes. He picked up a win by forfeit in his final match.

Clatterbaugh sandwiched a pinfall victory over Hempfield's Nicky Bruno and a 5-2 decision over DMA's Tyler August around a pinfall loss to Grundy's Wyatt Bush.

Eastern View returns to the mat on Jan. 28, when it visits Orange.