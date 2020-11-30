Eastern View's Elijah Hoskin overcomes internal struggle, commits to Old Dominion

Hoskin was devastated. He’d already been feeling as if the world was closing in around him for months, and the loss of fall football was tantamount to tightening the straitjacket as tightly as it could fit around his stout, 6-foot-3, 278-pound frame.

“At the beginning of the pandemic I was worried about not having a senior season and just not being able to workout,” Hoskin said. “Then, as everything started closing and it ultimately became a reality that this wasn’t going away anytime soon, I started to feel like I was suffocating.”

Like so many others across the U.S., Hoskin was dealing with anxiety and depression. He’d never experienced anything like it before, and it was bull-rushing him harder than any opponent he’d ever blocked on the gridiron.

“It got to the point where some days I didn’t know if I was going be able to beat it,” he said. “There were days where I just wanted to give up on everything. It’s definitely the lowest point I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Hoskin refused to quit though, and in the ensuing months since his diagnosis, he’s managed to pancake the invisible enemy with a combination of medication and renewed faith.

